Water filters and water filtration systems come in all shapes, sizes and price ranges. You can have an expensive under-sink water filtration system installed, but there are cheaper water filter options out there that don't require a plumber to install.

All you need to get cleaner drinking tap water is a water filter pitcher or a counter-top water filter.

The best countertop water filters and water filter pitchers

If your fridge doesn't come with a drinking water filter (make sure you're changing that filter when your filter's alert says it's time), you can get your own stand-alone option starting at $35. Options range from budget-minded water filter pitchers like the Pur water filter pitcher to more expensive counter top water filters, like SimPure's reverse osmosis water filter. These options all deliver clean water in minutes.

Best overall counter top water filtration system: Brita Hub

Brita's top-of-the-line stand-alone countertop water filtration system (15"L x 9.5"W x 12"H) earns 4.4 stars on Amazon, with good reason. This machine combines the benefits with a lavish (read: expensive) water filtration system with the ease of a countertop pitcher.

Brita Hub features easy assembly and a 12-cup removable reservoir that instantly delivers filtered water without a wait. This machine features a push button mechanism that fills a cup or reusable water bottle. The sleek design will look good on your countertop without taking up much space.

This filtration system uses a carbon block filter that reduces more than 70 contaminants including lead, PFOA/PFOS, chlorine and select pesticides. Each filter lasts about six months and replaces approximately 1,800 single-use water bottles. The push-button dispenser can be used for a continuous fill of a single-use water bottle, or can be held down for a manual fill.

A compact version is also offered (you can use the same buy button below). Measuring just five-inches wide, the compact offering is a terrific choice for smaller spaces.

Note: The Brita Hub is an electric water filtration system that does require access to an electrical outlet.

Brita Hub stats:

Capacity: Up to 20 ounces

How often to replace filter granules: Every six months

Pros: This water filtration system filters 70 plus contaminants, including those dreaded forever chemicals we're trying to avoid. We also like the customizable push-button dispenser, tall enough to fill a 12-inch reusable water bottle.

Cons: The Brita Hub doesn't come cheap and it requires access to a power outlet and unclaimed counter space. You won't need to replace the filters more than twice a year (approximately), but replacement filters are $30 each.

Best counterop reverse osmosis system: SimPure Y7P-BW UV

When it comes to delivering the perks of an expansive under-sink reverse osmosis water filtration system without the cost or setup, we like the SimPure countertop version. Measuring 18"L x 8"W x 17"H, this no-installation (just plug in and enjoy) option removes 99.99% of more than 1,000 contaminants including viruses, bacteria, chemicals (PFAS/PFOA/PFOS and pharmaceuticals), heavy metals (lead, arsenic), chlorine, TDS (fluoride, nitrates and nitrites) that can be found in your home's tap water.

This system delivers a cup of filtered water in about 15 seconds.

A filter replacement indicator lets you know when it's time to change your filter. A new filter can be installed in approximately three seconds. An assembly-free filtration system, just plug in and you're seconds away from filtered water.

Note: This system is not an instant water filtration system, which means the machine won't automatically filter any amount of water. When the water tank is filled to a certain amount, the system automatically filters. But if the water level is low, it won't filter by default.

SimPure Y7P-BW UV stats:

Capacity: Feed water tank can hold 1.3 gallons of water

How often to replace filter: Every six months

Pros: It's a perfect option for renters, apartment dwellers, college students and anyone who doesn't want to incur the expensive of a high-end reverse osmosis system. This system reduces those nasty forever chemicals and contaminants while taking up very little space and yielding one of the lowest amounts of wasted water by comparison.

Cons: This machine is on the more expensive side for the category. But if you know you're staying put for a while, you'll save big on purchasing water.

Best reverse osmosis countertop water filter runner up: Bluevua RO100ROPOT

Another countertop reverse osmosis system that requires you to do nothing more than plug it in to use, the Bluevua RO100ROPOT (14.3"L x 10.9"W x 15.4"H) uses a food grade glass carafe. This system filters out 99% of contaminants found in tap water, according to the manufacturer. We like the system's energy saver mode, which turns on whenever the system is not in use.

Four levels of filtration are used; the filter lasts 12-24 months depending on use. The LCD display helps alert you when power saver mode is on and when it's time to replace your filter. This system works at a 2:1 filtration rate, leaving only 25% of the water as waste.

Now on sale at Amazon, this 4.7-star-rated system can be purchased for $389 (reduced from $434).

Bluevua Water Filter System stats:

Capacity: 1700 ml max

How often to replace filter granules: Every 12-24 months

Pros: We like this system's LCD display, which keeps us up to date on our filter's lifespan and the machine's use. The power saver mode is a top feature here as well.

Cons: While this system is pricier than a countertop water filter pitcher, it's also far more effective. If your budget allows for a countertop reverse osmosis water filtration system, it will pay for itself over time and yield a higher filtration rate than its less expensive counterparts.

Best water filter pitcher: Waterdrop Electric Instant Water Filter Pitcher

An electric water filter pitcher, the Waterdrop Electric Instant Water Filter Pitcher (6.7"L x 9.5"W x 10.2"H), is powered by a battery that will stay charged for approximately 30 days. Using premium carbon block filter material, this pitcher promises high accuracy, excellent adsorption, and zero carbon leakage. It enhances the purity and taste of your drinking water by reducing more than 30 contaminants, including chlorine, PFOA/PFAS, lead, mercury and estrogen.

The water-containing elements are made from BPA-free materials. The pitcher itself can hold 15 cups of filtered water, but sports a compact design that fits in refrigerators and can be taken on the go.

While there are a lot of solid water filtration offerings, we like the long-lasting battery charge, the 15-cup water capacity and (most importantly) this pitcher's ability to reduce lead, mercury and forever chemicals in our water.

This pitcher is currently on sale at Amazon for $50 (reduced from $56).

Brita Hub stats:

Capacity : 15-cup filtration capacity.

15-cup filtration capacity. How often to replace filter: After filtering 200 gallons of water, approximately three months

Pros: This is an affordable water filter pitcher that reduces nasty forever chemicals in drinking water. The battery charge can last up to 30 days. The compact pitcher design means you can stow this in most fridges for chilled water.

Cons: Amazon buyers mention it dispenses water slower than similar offerings.

Best water filter pitcher on a budget: Pur Water Filter Pitcher

One of the biggest names in water filtration, Pur makes a terrific, budget-friendly water pitcher (11.4"L x 4.9"W x 10.4"H) that reduces lead, forever chemicals and other contaminants in water. This pitcher features a secure cap that stays put when you pour water, a filter change indicator and a secure, locked cap on top of the filter itself to keep the filter from coming loose.

This pitcher was designed to be dishwasher safe and dishwasher friendly (it fits easily on the lower rack). It provides up to 40 gallons of filtered water from a single filter.

Pur Water Filter Pitcher stats:

Capacity: 11 cups

How often to replace filter granules: Every 40 gallons, or every two months

Pros: We like the ease of pouring water into a pitcher and letting it do its thing. And we really like the price point here. Pur makes a solid water filter pitcher, which is dishwasher-friendly and easy to use.

Cons: Pur wins on ease and price point, but if your budget allows, there are more powerful filtration options available.

Best style: Aarke Stainless Steel and Glass Water Filter Pitcher

The stylish stainless steel and glass Aarke water filter pitcher (8.54"L x 12.6"W x 6.45"H) gets our nod for best looking. It's a terrific water filter (that is why we're here after all) with a sleek, modern design. The glass and stainless steel construction not only make this option nice to look at, it makes for a more sustainable, durable carafe.

This water filter pitcher uses filter granules to filter out chlorine, heavy metals, limescale and magnesium, turning water into alkaline water through increased pH value. A filter-change indicator is included with purchase, alerting you when it's time to replace the filter granules (approximately every eight weeks).

A rubber bumper is included, which helps keep the glass carafe safe from bumps. The top allows you to filter and pour water all at once.

Aakre Water Filter Pitcher stats:

Capacity: 2.36 liters (10 cups). Filter capacity 1.18 liters (5 cups)

How often to replace filter granules: Approximately every eight week.

Pros: This pitcher is more sustainable than a plastic pitcher and looks better sitting on your countertop than the average plastic water filter or pitcher.

Cons: You'll only get about five cups of filtered water each time you fill this water filter pitcher, which means you'll be refilling this cafare a few times a day, at least. Best suited for home use, the capacity won't yield a huge amount of water to fill a reusable water bottle you'll take to the gym or office. Because this carafe is crafted from stainless steel and glass, it's heavier than a plastic pitcher. It's more expensive, too.

Why you need a water filter

If you've noticed your tap water smells and tastes bad, you're not alone. Over 40% of the tap water in America contains harmful forever chemicals linked to cancer, hormone suppression and liver damage among other heath issues, which some filters may help reduce. And even if it doesn't contain these chemicals, your water might still have an unpleasant smell due to (safe) chlorination or the metals found in ground water and your home's pipes (which may be unsafe).

The easiest way to take the funk out of your drinking water is by filtering your H2O. You'll be able to remove certain harmful substances (such as lead), while significantly improving the taste of each sip.

Is my tap water safe to drink?

If you live in the United States, there's a good chance your drinking water contains per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, or PFAS -- these chemicals are considered dangerous to human health. A new study by the US Geological Survey revealed over 40% of America's tap water contains PFAS, also known as forever chemicals. PFAS are chemicals found to linger in the environment and in the human body and have been linked to health issues including cancer, fertility issues, liver damage, hormone suppression, high cholesterol and thyroid disease.

The recent study on the safety of drinking water is also the most comprehensive study on tap water to date. Samples were taken from more than 716 locations from 2016 to 2021, including private wells and public water sources. The study estimates that PFAS are found in at least 45% of the U.S. drinking water supply.

In June 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released new guidelines and warnings regarding PFAS. The agency notes these forever chemicals are more harmful to the human body than previously known, and at levels thousands of times lower than previously thought.

Wondering if your city or state is on the funky water list? The recent U.S. Geological Survey found the highest concentrations of PFAS in drinking water in the Great Plains, the Great Lakes, the Eastern Seaboard, Central California and Southern California. Most of the contamination came from water sources in urban areas near manufacturing that used chemicals and/or sites where waste was collected.

A 2019 study found PFAS in 98% of the population. PFAS are found in household items like stain-resistant carpets, no-stick pots and pans, mobile phones, low-emission vehicles, commercial airplanes, even foods you buy at the grocery store. PFAS are found in hundreds of household items. They're even in the dust that collects in your home.

The Biden/Harris administration is currently working on setting a first-ever national standard on PFAS in drinking water by establishing legally enforceable levels for six PFAS known to occur in drinking water. If finalized, the proposal would require public water systems to monitor PFAS. Until then, installing an under-sink water filter, or using a carbon water filter is an easy way to reduce chemicals in your drinking water.

What to look for in a water filter

An easy way to reduce contaminants in your drinking water is by filtering your water. Reducing PFAS in your drinking water can be as easy as purchasing a counter top carbon water filter or pitcher like the Brita Hub. Not all filters will reduce PFAS, so it's important to choose one that claims to do so.

If your refrigerator doesn't come with a drinking water filter, you can purchase a countertop filter or a filtered water pitcher and avoid the hassle or cost of a plumber that often comes with installing an under-sink water filtration system.

Look for filters that not only reduce contaminants in water, but also reduce the taste and odor that often comes with unfiltered water. Look for water filters and filtered water pitches that meet NSF/ANSI standards for removing specific contaminants, such as chlorine and lead. NSF International and the American National Standards Institute develop filtration standards.

