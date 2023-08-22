Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hiking gear is not something you want to skimp on. After all, you don't want to find yourself 20 miles into your Appalachian trail thru-hike only to have your backpack fall apart at the seams. But that doesn't mean you have to pay through the teeth to make sure your hike goes off without a hitch -- or at least without any gear-related hitches.

If you get your timing right, you can get the brands hikers trust most at prices that your bank account won't resent you for. And now is that time as Amazon offers up steep discounts on Columbia, Carhartt, Merrell, Osprey and tons of other hiker-trusted outdoor brands ahead of the fall season. Check out these amazing deals on hiking boots, backpacks, clothes and more so you can upgrade your gear in time for your next adventure this fall.

The best Amazon deals on hiking boots

A great pair of boots might be the most important purchase for a hiker. They should be water-resistant yet still breathable, supportive yet roomy enough to allow proper circulation and, of course, they need next-level traction so you can trek through mud, gravel and rocky outcrops with confidence. These hiking boots from Merrell and Columbia fit the bill -- and you can get either pair for well under $100 if you hurry before the sale ends.

Amazon

Featuring a removable contoured insole, a molded nylon arch shank and reinforced heel cushioning, these Merrell Moab 2 waterproof hiking boots offer complete support to prevent fatigue and keep your feet comfortable whether you're hiking a 2-mile trail or a 2,000-mile trail.

The 4.6-star rated hiking boot is on sale now for just $69 for women's sizes and men's sizes (reduced from $145).

Why we like the Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Boot:

A waterproof membrane keeps moisture out without trapping sweat in.

Merrell Air Cushion heels provide extra shock absorption and stability.

The bellows tongue and ankle collar keep mud and debris from getting inside.

Women's sizes:

Men's sizes:

Amazon

The Columbia Newton Ridge lightweight hiking boot boasts a high-traction rubber outsole, a waterproof yet breathable upper, and a shock-absorbing cushioned insole.

The durable boots have earned more than 19,600 5-star ratings on Amazon with reviewers saying they're comfortable and supportive, even on long hikes. You can get your pair for just $65 (reduced from $100).

Multi-terrain traction lets you scale rocks, slog through mud and creeks, or trek along gravel trails

A breathable tongue adds airflow while keeping debris out

Responsive cushioning makes it feel like you're walking on clouds even when you're walking on rocks

Shop more hiking boot deals on Amazon:

The best Amazon deals on hiking backpacks

Whether it's a quick Saturday morning hike or a months-long journey of self-discovery on the Pacific Crest Trail, Amazon's got your back (literally) with serious deals on lightweight yet durable hiking backpacks.

Amazon

This 40L Venture Pal daypack weighs in at less than a pound by itself, making it big enough and light enough for an overnight hike--or longer if you're an ultralight backpacker. The durable nylon pack can also fold up into its own bag.

So if you're traveling for your next hiking adventure, fold it up and toss it in your luggage. For longer trips, toss it in with the rest of your camping gear so you have a smaller, lighter pack to take on quick day hikes before heading back to camp. Right now, you can get the 4.6-star rated backpack for just $24 with the onsite coupon (reduced from $34).

A separate wet pocket lets you pack wet towels or clothes without soaking the rest of your things

Attachment loops on the straps can carry sunglasses, water bottles, and other essentials within easy reach

Multiple compartments help you keep everything organized

Amazon

This Maelstrom features extra durable water-resistant and tear-resistant 210D nylon fabric so it's ready to withstand even the most rugged adventurers.

With 50 liters of capacity on the inside and tons of attachment loops and straps on the outside, you'll also have no trouble packing everything you need for a multi-day trek into the wilderness.

Its durable and functional design have earned it a 4.7-star rating and it's on sale now for just $47 (reduced from $58).

Adjustable side pockets stop your water bottle from slipping out no matter what size it is

Pockets on the hip belt and top give you easy access to essentials without needing to open the main compartment

Breathable padded straps and back keep you cool and comfortable even when carrying a fully-loaded pack

Included rain cover adds extra protection for your gear when the weather turns

Shop more hiking backpacks deals on Amazon:

A lightweight, waterproof daypack : Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack, $40 (reduced from $55)

: Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack, $40 (reduced from $55) A 65L backpacking with pockets and attachment points galore : Osprey Rook 65 Backpacking Backpack, $175 (reduced from $190)

: Osprey Rook 65 Backpacking Backpack, $175 (reduced from $190) A crossbody bag for easy access to all your favorite trail snacks: Waterfly Crossbody Sling, $24 (reduced from $30)

The best Amazon deals on hiking clothes

Fall hikes boast some of the most incredible views but also some of the most unpredictable weather so light layers that you can add or remove as needed are key--like this Carhartt vest that keeps rain and wind out without trapping heat or these Columbia pants that can unzip into shorts when the afternoon sun hits.

Amazon

Featuring stretchy water-repellent fabric and an elastic waistband, these Columbia Saturday Trail convertible pants keep you comfortable and dry on your hikes.

And when crisp mornings turn into sweltering afternoons, just unzip the legs at the knees and you'll have equally comfortable hiking shorts. The 4.2-star rated hiking pants are available for just $50 (reduced from $70) on Amazon right now.

5 spacious pockets can store your phone, keys, and other necessities

Omni-shield fabric repels moisture and dirt

Wrinkle-resistant so you can fold up the pant legs and stash them in a pocket or backpack when you're wearing them as shorts

Amazon

The Carhartt brand is known for reliable, thoughtfully-designed apparel that's trusted by hikers everywhere. This quilted vest with triple-stitched seams is the perfect example.

The water-repellent exterior keeps you dry while the quilted cotton lining can keep the chill off without weighing you down on those crisp but not quite cold fall days. You can get the 4.7-star rated vest for $80 (reduced from $90).

Drawstring closure hem offers extra protection from the wind

3 spacious exterior pockets and 2 interior pockets can fit maps, phones, wallets, and other necessities

The collar can fold up to keep rain and wind off your neck or down to give you extra airflow

Shop more hiking clothes deals on Amazon:

Shop more hiking gear deals on Amazon:

Related content on CBS Sports:



