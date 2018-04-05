2018 Masters tee times, pairings: Thursday Round 1 starts for Tiger Woods, field

The Masters at Augusta National is, simply put, one of the greatest events in all of sports. With a loaded 87-man field ready to tackle one of golf's toughest tests, you can bet there will be some drama in the 2018 version of the tournament.

All eyes this year, of course, are on Tiger Woods as he aims to make a successful return to the Masters. Woods has been playing some great golf this year, collecting a pair of top-five finishes in preparation for Augusta, where he will be playing for the first time since 2015.

Aside from Woods, though, there is a lot of star power on the course trying to fend off Big Cat's attempt to add another major win to his collection, which is why this year's event is being billed as a can't-miss showcase.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Thursday as the 2018 Masters gets underway.

Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

2018 Masters tee times, pairings for Thursday

All times Eastern

8:30 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Ted Potter, Jr., Wesley Bryan

8:41 a.m. -- Ian Woosnam, Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas

8:52 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Brendan Steele, Matt Parziale

9:03 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli

9:14 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:25 a.m. -- Mark O'Meara, Brian Harman, Harry Ellis

9:36 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Berger

9:47 a.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pat Perez, Francesco Molinari

9:58 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner

10:09 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey

10:31 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace

10:42 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

10:53 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, Doc Redman

11:04 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day

11:15 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin

11:26 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie, Cameron Smith

11:37 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Si Woo Kim, Doug Ghim

11:48 a.m. -- Trevor Immelman, Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay

11:59 a.m. -- Angel Cabrera, Ross Fisher, Jimmy Walker

12:10 p.m. -- Fred Couples, Hao Tong Li, Joaquin Niemann

12:32 p.m. -- Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Shubhankar Sharma

12:43 p.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Tony Finau, Yuta Ikeda

12:54 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Webb Simpson, Yuxin Lin

1:05 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele

1:16 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

1:38 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

1:49 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen

2:00 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello