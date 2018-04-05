2018 Masters tee times, pairings: Thursday Round 1 starts for Tiger Woods, field
The pairings for the opening round at Augusta National start hot right off the bat
The Masters at Augusta National is, simply put, one of the greatest events in all of sports. With a loaded 87-man field ready to tackle one of golf's toughest tests, you can bet there will be some drama in the 2018 version of the tournament.
All eyes this year, of course, are on Tiger Woods as he aims to make a successful return to the Masters. Woods has been playing some great golf this year, collecting a pair of top-five finishes in preparation for Augusta, where he will be playing for the first time since 2015.
Aside from Woods, though, there is a lot of star power on the course trying to fend off Big Cat's attempt to add another major win to his collection, which is why this year's event is being billed as a can't-miss showcase.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Thursday as the 2018 Masters gets underway.
Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.
2018 Masters tee times, pairings for Thursday
All times Eastern
8:30 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Ted Potter, Jr., Wesley Bryan
8:41 a.m. -- Ian Woosnam, Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas
8:52 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Brendan Steele, Matt Parziale
9:03 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli
9:14 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Fitzpatrick
9:25 a.m. -- Mark O'Meara, Brian Harman, Harry Ellis
9:36 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Berger
9:47 a.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pat Perez, Francesco Molinari
9:58 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner
10:09 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey
10:31 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace
10:42 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood
10:53 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, Doc Redman
11:04 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day
11:15 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin
11:26 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie, Cameron Smith
11:37 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Si Woo Kim, Doug Ghim
11:48 a.m. -- Trevor Immelman, Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay
11:59 a.m. -- Angel Cabrera, Ross Fisher, Jimmy Walker
12:10 p.m. -- Fred Couples, Hao Tong Li, Joaquin Niemann
12:32 p.m. -- Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Shubhankar Sharma
12:43 p.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Tony Finau, Yuta Ikeda
12:54 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Webb Simpson, Yuxin Lin
1:05 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele
1:16 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Tyrrell Hatton
1:27 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar
1:38 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm
1:49 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen
2:00 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello
-
Tiger Woods playing at the 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods will be playing in his first Masters since 2015, and we're along for the full...
-
Masters featured groups for Thursday
You can watch every swing of Woods' opening round at Augusta National online
-
Par 3 Contest caddy photo round-up
The best part of the Par 3 Contest is seeing golfers' families in little white jumpsuits
-
Watson wins 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest
The 9-hole friendly is one of Augusta's most charming traditions
-
Jack Nicklaus' new No. 1 Augusta moment
G.T. Nicklaus' ace on the par-3 9th delighted six-time Masters champion and grandfather Ja...
-
2018 Masters odds: Tiger near the top
Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy join them atop of the board of Masters odds