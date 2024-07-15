The first three major championships of the season have crowned arguably the three best players in the world of golf. Will that hold with a fourth coming at the 2024 Open Championship?

Scottie Scheffler claimed his second green jacket at the Masters, Xander Schauffele collected a long-awaited major trophy at the PGA Championship, and Bryson DeChambeau was the last man standing at a dramatic U.S. Open. All three players will have a great chance to turn a memorable year into an all-time season this week at Royal Troon.

Glory's last shot, The Open represents the final opportunity for others to add to their major tallies with Rory McIlroy's name coming to the front of mind. The four-time major champion is now 10 years removed since his final major title in 2014 when he won The Open, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship in a three-tournament stretch. Arriving at this edition of The Open off a disappointing end to his U.S. Open, McIlroy seeks to immediately make amends much like he has done in the past.

While McIlroy seeks his first major in a decade, others are chasing their first ever. Fan favorites like Viktor Hovland and Sahith Theegala have come close in the past but still chase major No. 1. Meanwhile, stalwarts like Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth aim to play themselves into the major conversation for the first time this season and add to their collections.

Below is an all-inclusive rooting guide for the 2024 Open. Here's a look at the nine golfers who stand out the most, along their odds to win.