The PGA Tour released its 2024 FedEx Cup Fall schedule on Monday with a couple of changes to note. Those modifications include Fortinet backing out as the tournament sponsor for the Napa, California-based event and the introduction of a new tournament.
Beginning in Napa, the PGA Tour will hit all the usual fall stops. After the 15th playing of the Presidents Cup takes place Sept. 23-29 at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, players will return to action at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Following the annual stop in Jackson, Mississippi, the PGA Tour heads west for the first-ever Black Desert Championship at the Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah.
The FedEx Cup Fall will conclude at the end of November at the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The month of December has been labeled the "Challenge Season" consisting of the Hero World Challenge, Grant Thornton Invitational and the PNC Championship. These three events will not count towards the FedEx Cup Fall nor will FedEx Cup points be awarded to participants.
"With more at stake than ever before, the 2023 FedExCup Fall produced compelling storylines and meaningful competition from start to finish," said Tyler Dennis, PGA Tour chief competitions officer. "As we approach year two of the FedExCup Fall, we appreciate the continued commitment and support of all our title sponsors and tournament organizers in working together to produce an exciting conclusion to the 2024 golf calendar."
Last year represented the first iteration of the FedEx Cup Fall as the PGA Tour changed its qualifying criteria for the FedEx Cup Playoffs and returned to a calendar-year schedule. With only 70 players earning their way into the postseason, the FedEx Cup Fall is the time of year where those players outside the top 70 vie for playing privileges for the upcoming year.
Top 125 eligibility for the next season, full-field exempt status and spots in the Players Championship are all up for grabs. A win in the FedEx Cup Fall comes with a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, entry to The Sentry and Players Championship as well as invitations into major championships that have previously invited PGA Tour winners. Those who finish Nos. 51-60 at the end of the FedEx Cup Fall earn spots in the field for two signature events at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.
2024 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall schedule
|Dates
|Tournament
|Golf Course
|Location
Sept. 9-15
Napa Valley Golf Championship
Silverado Resort (North Course)
Napa, California
Sept. 23-29
Presidents Cup
The Royal Montreal Golf Club
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Sept. 30 - Oct. 6
Sanderson Farms Championship
The Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Mississippi
Oct. 7-13
Black Desert Championship
Black Desert Resort Golf Course
Ivins, Utah
Oct. 14-20
Shriners Children's Open
TPC Summerlin
Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct. 21-27
Zozo Championship
Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
Chiba, Japan
Nov. 4-10
World Wide Technology Championship
El Cardonal at Diamante
Los Cabos, Mexico
Nov. 11-17
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Port Royal Golf Course
Southampton, Bermuda
Nov. 18-24
RSM Classic
Sea Island Golf Club
St. Simons Island, Georgia
Dec. 2-8
Hero World Challenge*
Albany
New Providence, Bahamas
Dec. 9-15
Grant Thornton Invitational*
Tiburon Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon
Naples, Florida
|Dec. 16-22
|PNC Championship*
|The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orland, Grande Lakes
|Orlando, Florida
* Challenge season event not applicable to the FedEx Cup Fall