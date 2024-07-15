The PGA Tour released its 2024 FedEx Cup Fall schedule on Monday with a couple of changes to note. Those modifications include Fortinet backing out as the tournament sponsor for the Napa, California-based event and the introduction of a new tournament.

Beginning in Napa, the PGA Tour will hit all the usual fall stops. After the 15th playing of the Presidents Cup takes place Sept. 23-29 at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, players will return to action at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Following the annual stop in Jackson, Mississippi, the PGA Tour heads west for the first-ever Black Desert Championship at the Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah.

The FedEx Cup Fall will conclude at the end of November at the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The month of December has been labeled the "Challenge Season" consisting of the Hero World Challenge, Grant Thornton Invitational and the PNC Championship. These three events will not count towards the FedEx Cup Fall nor will FedEx Cup points be awarded to participants.

"With more at stake than ever before, the 2023 FedExCup Fall produced compelling storylines and meaningful competition from start to finish," said Tyler Dennis, PGA Tour chief competitions officer. "As we approach year two of the FedExCup Fall, we appreciate the continued commitment and support of all our title sponsors and tournament organizers in working together to produce an exciting conclusion to the 2024 golf calendar."

Last year represented the first iteration of the FedEx Cup Fall as the PGA Tour changed its qualifying criteria for the FedEx Cup Playoffs and returned to a calendar-year schedule. With only 70 players earning their way into the postseason, the FedEx Cup Fall is the time of year where those players outside the top 70 vie for playing privileges for the upcoming year.

Top 125 eligibility for the next season, full-field exempt status and spots in the Players Championship are all up for grabs. A win in the FedEx Cup Fall comes with a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, entry to The Sentry and Players Championship as well as invitations into major championships that have previously invited PGA Tour winners. Those who finish Nos. 51-60 at the end of the FedEx Cup Fall earn spots in the field for two signature events at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.

2024 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall schedule

Dates Tournament Golf Course Location Sept. 9-15 Napa Valley Golf Championship Silverado Resort (North Course) Napa, California Sept. 23-29 Presidents Cup The Royal Montreal Golf Club Montreal, Quebec, Canada Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Mississippi Oct. 7-13 Black Desert Championship Black Desert Resort Golf Course Ivins, Utah Oct. 14-20 Shriners Children's Open TPC Summerlin Las Vegas, Nevada Oct. 21-27 Zozo Championship Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Chiba, Japan Nov. 4-10 World Wide Technology Championship El Cardonal at Diamante Los Cabos, Mexico Nov. 11-17 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Port Royal Golf Course Southampton, Bermuda Nov. 18-24 RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club St. Simons Island, Georgia Dec. 2-8 Hero World Challenge* Albany New Providence, Bahamas Dec. 9-15 Grant Thornton Invitational* Tiburon Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon Naples, Florida Dec. 16-22 PNC Championship* The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orland, Grande Lakes Orlando, Florida



* Challenge season event not applicable to the FedEx Cup Fall