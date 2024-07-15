The Open Championship 2024 tees off on Thursday from Royal Troon in Scotland, with 156 golfers ready to battle the links course. While none of those 156 can clinch the career Grand Slam with a British Open win, there are several players available for 2024 Open Championship fantasy golf picks who can move to three-fourths of the way to notching that achievement. Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm all have wins at two other majors, though they've struggled this year as none of the three even have a top-25 at any of the first three majors.

Johnson (55-1) has the longest Open Championship 2024 odds of the three, but that also means he could return the most value for British Open fantasy golf lineups. He has five career top 10s across 11 British Open starts, so he clearly knows his way around the links. Is he worth taking a gamble on with British Open fantasy golf picks? Before making any 2024 Open Championship fantasy golf picks, you have to see the British Open fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2024 John Deere Classic (Davis Thompson +2200), 2024 U.S. Open (Bryson DeChambeau +2000), 2024 Players Championship (Scottie Scheffler +550), 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is also a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

Now, Cohen has ranked his top golfers for the 2024 British Open. Cohen's picks are only available at SportsLine.

2024 Open Championship expert picks

For the Open Championship 2024, Cohen is backing Tyrrell Hatton at 28-1 odds, saying, "Could the Englishman be on the verge of a major breakthrough? His game has been very solid this season, including a T9 at Augusta, playing in one of the final groups (before a poor final round) at Pinehurst, and a win at LIV Nashville to snap a long winless streak."

Even though he's yet to win a major, Hatton's had his most success at the British Open. It's the only major he's had a top-5 finish at, while his pair of top 10s are tied for his most amongst the four major tournaments. He's also displayed consistency at this event, as he's shot par or better at 13 of his last 15 British Open rounds. Additionally, Hatton has shown his comfort on links courses like what the 2024 Open Championship offers as his last appearance on one at the 2023 BMW Championship resulted in a runner-up finish.

On the other hand, Cohen is fading Rahm at 22-1 odds. The Spaniard placed second at last year's Open Championship, but things have gone downhill for Rahm since then. He left that tournament as the No. 3 ranked golfer in the world but is now No. 10, which is his worst ranking since July 2019. Rahm placed 45th at the 2024 Masters and then missed the cut at the PGA Championship, which was his first missed cut at a major in five years.

Rahm has been impressive in 54-hole tournaments but has struggled against the world's best when forced to play four rounds. Over his last five 72-hole tournaments against PGA Tour pros, his best finish is just 18th, and he's placed 31st or worse in four of those five starts. There are just too many concerns with Rahm, and given his short odds, there are far better options to utilize in your 2024 Open Championship fantasy golf strategy. See all of Cohen's Open Championship picks at SportsLine.

How to set 2024 Open Championship fantasy golf lineups

For this week, Cohen is backing several underdogs in his 2024 Open Championship fantasy golf picks, including a 200-1 longshot who could be a difference-maker for your fantasy golf lineups. See who it is, and get all of Cohen's fantasy golf picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2024 Open Championship, and who are the top players to target for your PGA fantasy golf picks? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's fantasy golf rankings, all from the fantasy expert who has called nine outright winners since 2022, and find out.