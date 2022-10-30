While the LIV Golf Championship wound down with $34 million on the line between 16 golfers in Miami on Sunday, Seamus Power had something even more valuable at stake one time zone east of where Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed were busy winning the $16 million first prize at LIV Miami.

Power shot a roller coaster of a 70 in the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship to go with three consecutive 65s to start the week and beat Thomas Detry by a single shot. The win gets Power into next year's Masters (he's only played in one in his career), moves him up from his impressive No. 48 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings, nets him 500 FedEx Cup points and, perhaps most intriguing of all, officially puts him on the 2023 Ryder Cup watch list.

The Irishman went out in 33 on Sunday but came home with four bogeys (including three in his last four holes!) and a 37 that could have upended his chances. However, his main competitor in the final round in Bermuda, Ben Griffin, had an even wackier back nine as he shot a 4-over 39 on the back with two birdies, four bogeys and a double.

"Delighted to get it done," the affable European said after his round. "... absolutely delighted."

The win is Power's second on the PGA Tour -- he also took the Barbasol Championship in 2021. But don't let the quality of victory obfuscate what has been a terrific rise for somebody who doesn't get as much run as fellow countryman Shane Lowry but could possibly a teammate of Lowry's come Rom next September.

"Completely different feeling but just as special," said the 35-year-old after his win. "It's so hard. I play a lot of tournaments and this is only my second. It's amazing it's special. It's going to take a while to sink in, but absolutely over the moon."

In 2019 Power was a (well) below average PGA Tour player who was averaging -1.0 strokes per round, but in each of the last three seasons he's improved to the point that he's now hanging out in the statistical neighborhood with golfers like Jason Day, Paul Casey, Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott.

Perhaps even more impressively, Power came into this week's Bermuda Championship as one of the handful of favorites to win ... and then he won. That's one of the hardest things in golf to do, and now the question is whether he can move from being a good lower-tier PGA Tour player to competitive with the big boys in the most important events.

In 2022, Power qualified for all four major championships and had two top 12s and three top 30s in his four starts. This is encouraging and a sign of his tremendous growth as a golfer over the last several years.

Power could go a number of different directions from here. Perhaps he'll remain as a good but not great PGA Tour golfer. Perhaps he'll make yet another leap in 2023, contend in more majors and notch his first Ryder Cup experience in Rome. Perhaps somewhere in the middle of those two realities is where he'll eventually land. Regardless, his win in Bermuda on Sunday was a reminder of just how far he's jumped in such a short timespan and what that could mean for his suddenly surging career.

