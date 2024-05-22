An annual stop on the PGA Tour calendar has received a makeover since players last saw it. Colonial Country Club will once again play host to the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge and debut its newly renovated layout for players to tackle. Chief among the competitors this week in Fort Worth, Texas, is the man who lives right down the street, Scottie Scheffler.

The world No. 1 returns to Colonial following a tumultuous week in Louisville that ultimately resulted in another top-10 finish. While Scheffler was unable to continue his quest for the calendar grand slam, he did continue his stretch of top-10 finishes, which now stands at nine straight.

During this run, the Texan has collected four trophies and will look to make it five at a golf course that has treated him kindly in the past with a third-place finish a year ago and a playoff loss to Sam Burns in 2022. Another player who has fond memories of Colonial is Scheffler's fellow Texas Longhorn, Jordan Spieth.

A winner at this golf course nearly a decade ago, Spieth has made it a habit at contending at this place with eight top-10 finishes to his name. While his form is in question, Spieth's love for the property is not. Both Scheffler and Spieth are joined in the field by a number of their U.S. Ryder Cup teammates, including Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Brian Harman.

Tony Finau, Min Woo Lee, Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim and Min Woo Lee round out a strong crop of players teeing it up in this full-field event. With the summer months fast approaching, the Charles Schwab Challenge presents a great opportunity for players to launch into the meat of the PGA Tour season with a hot start in Texas.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio