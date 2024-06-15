The 2024 U.S. Open has arrived with two days of pristine golf remaining at one of the nation's most iconic courses, Pinehurst No. 2. It has been an arduous journey thus far for the star-studded field with it only taking a couple minor mistakes for some large numbers to pop on the leaderboard. The action in North Carolina continues Saturday with the field competing to win the third major of the year.

The three-horse race once expected to lead the U.S. Open -- Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy -- is down to one who remains in contention for the national championship. McIlroy sits two shots back of the lead while Scheffler barely snuck inside the cutline with Schauffele largely out of contention. Rory is seeking his first major in a decade, but he's got literal and figurative hills to climb in order to get it done.

Out in front is 24-year-old Ludvig Åberg, who has parlayed a terrific performance at the last Ryder Cup into a tremendous debutant season as a major championship competitor. Fresh off a solo 2nd finish at the Masters and a missed cut at the PGA Championship, Åberg has tamed Pinehurst better than anyone else in the field. He sits at 5 under, one clear of Bryson DeChambeau, 18-hole co-leader Patrick Cantlay and Thomas Detry.

Given how much talent in the field, whoever ultimately prevails at Pinehurst will surely earn the trophy and a record $4.3 million winner's share out of the prize pool.

There is so much to follow this weekend that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2024 U.S. Open from start to finish Saturday. Be sure to check out our complete U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow along throughout the weekend.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 15

Round 3 start time: 8:44 a.m. [Tee times]

Morning TV coverage: 10 a.m. to noon on USA Network

Afternoon TV coverage: Noon to 8 p.m. on NBC

Featured Groups live stream: 8:53 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app