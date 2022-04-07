The 2022 Masters has arrived, and four days of pristine golf at the nation's best course are ahead. Can you feel it? Do you smell it? It all starts Thursday with Round 1. The grounds of Augusta National Golf Club are filled to capacity with patrons for the first time since 2019, and anticipation has reached a fever pitch with Tiger Woods set to play competitive golf for the first time in 14 months at the most majestic course in the nation.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. On Thursday alone, you can watch the entire first rounds from 2019 champion Woods and 2020 champion Dustin Johnson. Also featured are some of the biggest stars in the game, including 2015 champion Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau, among others.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2021 Masters from start to finish Thursday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. Masters TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Thursday.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 7

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS