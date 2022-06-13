The 2022 U.S. Open tees off at Brookline on Thursday, the first major on the historic course since 1988, but plenty has happened at The Country Club in the ensuing years. One of the most memorable moments for American golf fans took place at The Country Club in 1999. The Americans rallied from a four-point deficit to beat the Europeans in the Ryder Cup that year. Justin Leonard's putt and the ensuing celebration resulted in the event forever being known as "The Battle at Brookline." Many of today's top PGA Tour pros also competed on the course in the 2013 U.S. Amateur, an event won by Matthew Fitzpatrick. Scottie Scheffler, now the world No. 1 and the reigning Masters champion, made the quarterfinals in the 2013 event. Scheffler and Fitzpatrick are among the many notable names in the 2022 U.S. Open field, along with defending Open champ Jon Rahm. Which players can you trust in your 2022 U.S. Open fantasy golf rankings?

Will any of the players benefit from their 2013 U.S. Amateur experience and make them solid options for your 2022 U.S. Open fantasy golf picks? Will there be any value in Fitzpatrick (28-1) or 2013 Amateur semifinalist Corey Conners (65-1) among the 2022 U.S. Open fantasy golf sleepers? Before locking in any fantasy golf picks or making any 2022 U.S. Open bets, be sure you check out the Fantasy golf rankings and projections from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

At the Memorial Tournament, five of Gates' nine picks finished in the top 15, including Will Zalatoris, who tied for fifth. His biggest sleeper pick of the week, Brendan Steele -- priced at just $6,600 at DraftKings -- posted a top-10 finish!.

And at the Charles Schwab Challenge, three of Gates' top six picks finished in the top four on the final leaderboard, including winner Burns and runner-up Scheffler. Before the PGA, Gates had both winner Thomas and 30-1 shot Zalatoris, who lost to Thomas in a playoff, among his top five picks.

Gates has been on a serious roll all season. Before the Wells Fargo Championship, four of his top six players finished in the top five. That included winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot, and runners-up Keegan Bradley (35-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1). Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

Now, Gates has ranked his top golfers for the 2022 U.S. Open, and you'll really want to see what he has to say. You can only see his fantasy golf rankings and U.S. Open 2022 picks at SportsLine.

2022 U.S. Open golf expert picks

Gates knows Scheffler has been money all year, so the expert doesn't mind ponying up for the FedEx Cup leader. The 25-year-old has won four times and been a runner-up twice this season. He has been in the top 20 in five of his past six events. The only exception was a missed cut at the PGA Championship, and Gates expects that major misstep to be motivation. "He will bounce back from that brutal outing," Gates told SportsLine. "I have no doubt about that." Scheffler lost in a playoff the following week and is playing in this week's RBC Canadian Open.

On the flip side, Gates knows that if Koepka contends, he won't be cashing in on it. "I'd rather get burned fading him than lose backing him," the expert said. The four-time major champion has shown nothing to merit inclusion in your 2022 U.S. Open fantasy golf lineups. Koepka has two top-10 finishes and six missed cuts this season, and he has played twice in the past 2 1/2 months. So, even if he is healthy, he will likely be rusty. He can't hit fairways (178th in driving accuracy) or greens (152nd in regulation), and that doesn't point to success.

How to set your 2022 U.S. Open fantasy golf rankings

For the season's third major championship, Gates is backing a long shot who has been racking up strong finishes all season and is brimming with confidence. You can find out who it is, and check out the rest of Gates' top U.S. Open fantasy golf picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2022 U.S. Open at Brookline? Who are the top PGA Tour players to target for your fantasy golf picks? And which overlooked players can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Riley Gates' fantasy golf rankings for the 2022 U.S. Open, all from the fantasy expert who has been on fire with his picks, and find out.