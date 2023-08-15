The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this week with a headline-grabbing field. The 2023 BMW Championship will be hosted at Olympia Fields Country Club outside Chicago, with a 50-player field. Patrick Cantlay is the two-time reigning champion, though he lost in a playoff to Lucas Glover last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. From here, the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings will move on to the TOUR Championship next week.

Rory McIlroy (+650) is the betting favorite in the latest 2023 BMW Championship odds, followed by Scottie Scheffler (+700), Jon Rahm (+900), and Cantlay (+900).

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scottie Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

He is a daily contributor to SportsLine's YouTube Show "Early Edge in 5" and is a guest on "The Early Wedge" SportsLine YouTube golf show hosted by Jonathan Coachman. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

2023 BMW Championship expert picks

One player Cohen loves this week is Lucas Glover. While Glover is not priced like an elite player, he is performing as one in recent days. That includes wins at both the Wyndham Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship in back-to-back weeks. Prior to that, Glover finished in the top six in three out of four tournaments, and he leads the PGA Tour in proximity to the hole on approach this season. Glover's putting has been a problem in the past, but he has rectified that issue with encouragingly strong metrics in recent days. Cohen is banking on that to continue at an attractive price.

On the flip side, the expert is fading Scottie Scheffer. Cohen acknowledges Scheffler is one of the best players in the world, but he is priced accordingly and is not in top form. He has finished outside the top 20 in back-to-back tournaments after a scalding-hot run of results earlier in the season. Scheffler leads the PGA Tour in myriad categories, including strokes gained: total and strokes gained: tee-to-green, but he has well-documented issues with the putter that can be limiting. Scheffler currently ranks outside the top 100 on the PGA Tour this season in strokes gained: putting, putts per round, one-putt percentage, putting accuracy inside 10 feet, and sand save percentage. See all of Cohen's BMW Championship picks at SportsLine.

