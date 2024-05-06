The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is set to get underway on Thursday, May 9, and several golfers will enter this week's event confident they can secure the victory. Wyndham Clark is the defending champion and he's coming off a T-3 finish at the RBC Heritage. With another win at Quail Hollow this week, he'll become the first golfer to win this event in back-to-back years.
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, a 25-time PGA Tour champion, can add to his impressive resume with a victory at the Wells Fargo Championship 2024. McIlroy, a three-time winner of this event, is the 15-2 favorite according to the latest 2024 Wells Fargo Championship odds. He's followed by Xander Schauffele (10-1), Ludvig Aberg (12-1) and Clark (18-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2024 Wells Fargo Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model correctly predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship, and the RBC Heritage this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.
The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 11 majors entering the weekend and hit the Masters three straight years. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the Wells Fargo Championship 2024 field is finalized, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Top 2024 Wells Fargo Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Wells Fargo Championship 2024: Wyndham Clark, the defending champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Clark has been playing extremely well in 2024, securing one win and two runner-up finishes.
However, Clark has finished T-31 or worse in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a missed cut at the Masters. He's also struggled with accuracy off the tee this season. The 30-year-old enters this week's event ranked 111th in driving accuracy (60.10%). Quail Hollow puts a premium on positioning off the tee, which doesn't bode well for Clark's chances to repeat as champion.
Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Thomas certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard at Quail Hollow. The 31-year-old has won 15 times on the PGA Tour, which includes two major championships. Thomas is also coming off a T-5 finish at the RBC Heritage and he enters this week's event ranked seventh in strokes gained: approach to green (0.712), eighth in birdie average (4.62) and 11th in putting average (1.710). He ranks just 124th in greens in regulation percentage (64.44%), but if he's striking the ball well at Quail Hollow, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2024 Wells Fargo Championship picks
The model is also targeting five other golfers with odds of 22-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Wells Fargo Championship 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 11 golf majors, including the last three Masters.
2024 Wells Fargo Championship odds, field
Get full 2024 Wells Fargo Championship picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Rory McIlroy +750
Xander Schauffele +1000
Ludvig Aberg +1200
Wyndham Clark +1800
Viktor Hovland +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Max Homa +2200
Collin Morikawa +2200
Sahith Theegala +2800
Matt Fitzpatrick +2800
Hideki Matsuyama +2800
Justin Thomas +3000
Jordan Spieth +3000
Tony Finau +3500
Si Woo Kim +3500
Cameron Young +3500
Sungjae Im +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Russell Henley +4000
Jason Day +4000
Alex Noren +4000
Byeong Hun An +4500
Brian Harman +4500
Adam Scott +4500
Will Zalatoris +5000
Stephan Jaeger +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
Akshay Bhatia +5000
Tom Hoge +5500
Denny McCarthy +5500
Chris Kirk +5500
Billy Horschel +5500
Shane Lowry +6000
Sepp Straka +6000
J.T. Poston +6000
Harris English +6000
Rickie Fowler +6500
Tom Kim +7500
Adam Schenk +7500
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Keegan Bradley +8000
Justin Rose +8000
Andrew Putnam +8000
Patrick Rodgers +9000
Lucas Glover +9000
Brendon Todd +9000
Taylor Pendrith +10000
Taylor Moore +10000
Matthieu Pavon +10000
Jake Knapp +10000
Austin Eckroat +10000
Adam Hadwin +10000
Mackenzie Hughes +11000
Eric Cole +11000
Emiliano Grillo +11000
Cam Davis +11000
Seamus Power +13000
Nick Taylor +13000
Webb Simpson +18000
Adam Svensson +20000