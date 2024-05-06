The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is set to get underway on Thursday, May 9, and several golfers will enter this week's event confident they can secure the victory. Wyndham Clark is the defending champion and he's coming off a T-3 finish at the RBC Heritage. With another win at Quail Hollow this week, he'll become the first golfer to win this event in back-to-back years.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, a 25-time PGA Tour champion, can add to his impressive resume with a victory at the Wells Fargo Championship 2024. McIlroy, a three-time winner of this event, is the 15-2 favorite according to the latest 2024 Wells Fargo Championship odds. He's followed by Xander Schauffele (10-1), Ludvig Aberg (12-1) and Clark (18-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2024 Wells Fargo Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model correctly predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship, and the RBC Heritage this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 11 majors entering the weekend and hit the Masters three straight years. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Wells Fargo Championship 2024 field is finalized, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Wells Fargo Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Wells Fargo Championship 2024: Wyndham Clark, the defending champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Clark has been playing extremely well in 2024, securing one win and two runner-up finishes.

However, Clark has finished T-31 or worse in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a missed cut at the Masters. He's also struggled with accuracy off the tee this season. The 30-year-old enters this week's event ranked 111th in driving accuracy (60.10%). Quail Hollow puts a premium on positioning off the tee, which doesn't bode well for Clark's chances to repeat as champion.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Thomas certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard at Quail Hollow. The 31-year-old has won 15 times on the PGA Tour, which includes two major championships. Thomas is also coming off a T-5 finish at the RBC Heritage and he enters this week's event ranked seventh in strokes gained: approach to green (0.712), eighth in birdie average (4.62) and 11th in putting average (1.710). He ranks just 124th in greens in regulation percentage (64.44%), but if he's striking the ball well at Quail Hollow, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Wells Fargo Championship picks

The model is also targeting five other golfers with odds of 22-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Wells Fargo Championship 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 11 golf majors, including the last three Masters.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship odds, field

Get full 2024 Wells Fargo Championship picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Rory McIlroy +750

Xander Schauffele +1000

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Wyndham Clark +1800

Viktor Hovland +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Max Homa +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

Sahith Theegala +2800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Justin Thomas +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Tony Finau +3500

Si Woo Kim +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Sungjae Im +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Russell Henley +4000

Jason Day +4000

Alex Noren +4000

Byeong Hun An +4500

Brian Harman +4500

Adam Scott +4500

Will Zalatoris +5000

Stephan Jaeger +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Akshay Bhatia +5000

Tom Hoge +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Chris Kirk +5500

Billy Horschel +5500

Shane Lowry +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

J.T. Poston +6000

Harris English +6000

Rickie Fowler +6500

Tom Kim +7500

Adam Schenk +7500

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Justin Rose +8000

Andrew Putnam +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Lucas Glover +9000

Brendon Todd +9000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Matthieu Pavon +10000

Jake Knapp +10000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +11000

Eric Cole +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Cam Davis +11000

Seamus Power +13000

Nick Taylor +13000

Webb Simpson +18000

Adam Svensson +20000