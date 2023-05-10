The PGA Tour has added an event to its 2024 schedule, bringing a second event to the state of South Carolina in the form of The Myrtle Beach Classic. Because the 2024 schedule (which starts in January this season) is still being put together, exact dates haven't been selected. The Tour did announce, however, that this tournament will be run the same week as one of the eight designated events throughout between January and September, though it is not yet known which designated event that will be.

Regardless, the deal with the Myrtle Beach Classic is a four-year commitment. This tournament -- and a second stop in South Carolina -- is around to stay for a while.

"We are thrilled to announce the debut of the Myrtle Beach Classic, an exciting new playing opportunity for our members in one of our country's most recognized and visited destinations," said PGA Tour President Tyler Dennis in a statement. "With its incredible passion for golf, the Myrtle Beach community is a natural fit to bring this tournament to life. We look forward to partnering with Visit Myrtle Beach for a first-class tournament at a championship venue in Dunes Golf and Beach Club."

The Dunes Golf and Beach Club will be the host course for this tournament and its $3.9 million purse, which is good money but a far cry from the presumed $20 million (or more) the designated event will pay out.

Additionally, the 2024 PGA Tour schedule is undergoing significant changes. With the WGC-Dell Match Play going away, the Houston Open moving from its fall spot and so many new rhythms for the Tour to find, it's going to be the most interesting schedule release in recent memory.

Jordan Spieth said at the Masters that the 2023 gap year -- after the introduction of designated events but before getting rid of the wraparound schedule -- has been too condensed and too intense.

"I would attest some of my decision-making [at the Masters] just to a level of focus that I wish I had a little bit more of," Spieth said. "If I'm trying to pinpoint it, it seems like I don't remember the last time I tried to peak on my eighth out of 10 weeks in a row. I don't remember ever having that.

"This is a year that's a bridge year for us on the PGA Tour," he continued. "So I want to keep playing the elevated events as well as the other events that I really love to play. So I knew that was going to happen this year, but it should be decided for me in the future, which would be a good thing."