Phil Mickelson introduces himself to the Twitter world, and fans are overjoyed

One of the all-time greats is now engaged in social media in a big way

Phil Mickelson, of all people, is now on social media. Mickelson, long thought to be the best Twitter follow who wasn't actually on Twitter, introduced himself to the medium on Wednesday with this simple GIF ... of himself.

He's also apparently on Instagram, even though he hasn't posted anything yet. Of course, because this is Mickelson and because he's beloved, the golf Twitter-verse went bonkers in the aftermath of Lefty firing off the first of what I hope are several hundred takes in the weeks to come.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories