Phil Mickelson introduces himself to the Twitter world, and fans are overjoyed

Phil Mickelson, of all people, is now on social media. Mickelson, long thought to be the best Twitter follow who wasn't actually on Twitter, introduced himself to the medium on Wednesday with this simple GIF ... of himself.

He's also apparently on Instagram, even though he hasn't posted anything yet. Of course, because this is Mickelson and because he's beloved, the golf Twitter-verse went bonkers in the aftermath of Lefty firing off the first of what I hope are several hundred takes in the weeks to come.

I guess anything is possible! Phil’s officially on Twitter. Go give him a follow @PhilMickelson — Tim Mickelson (@goodwalkspoiled) August 22, 2018

Phil's first tweet is a GIF of his two-eyed wink. Let's do this. https://t.co/Q5kkp5GOd2 — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) August 22, 2018

"It's really not that hard of a medium..." pic.twitter.com/oDVYnBApYa — D.J. Piehowski (@DJPie) August 22, 2018

How long was Phil’s meeting with counsel about the dangers of self-incrimination on Twitter? — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) August 22, 2018

Phil quick to follow Tiger right out of the gates with his new account, but Tiger still hasn’t hit him yet with the follow back. “He’s busy with the pro-am,” you say. But relationships have crumbled over less. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) August 22, 2018

Phil Mickelson getting a Twitter account a month before the Ryder Cup is at least one of my media wishes granted, perhaps, by a genie. pic.twitter.com/V2H3fFZuuZ — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) August 22, 2018