Phil Mickelson introduces himself to the Twitter world, and fans are overjoyed
One of the all-time greats is now engaged in social media in a big way
Phil Mickelson, of all people, is now on social media. Mickelson, long thought to be the best Twitter follow who wasn't actually on Twitter, introduced himself to the medium on Wednesday with this simple GIF ... of himself.
He's also apparently on Instagram, even though he hasn't posted anything yet. Of course, because this is Mickelson and because he's beloved, the golf Twitter-verse went bonkers in the aftermath of Lefty firing off the first of what I hope are several hundred takes in the weeks to come.
