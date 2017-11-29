Tiger Woods odds and props for Hero World Challenge include fairways hit, withdraw
Big Cat has some interesting numbers for his return at the Hero World Challenge this week
Tiger Woods is ready for Thursday's round, and the props are in. Big Cat is +600 to finish in the top five this week, which makes sense because he hasn't played in 10 months and eight of the top 10 players in the world are in attendance this week.
What are his other props, though? There are numbers on his opening tee shot, first-round score and whether or not he will withdraw. All props courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.
Will Tiger's opening tee shot find the fairway?
Yes: -160
No: +140
First round score (71.5)
Over: -110
Under: -110
Lowest round (68.5)
Over: -110
Under: -110
Highest round (74.5)
Over: -110
Under: -110
Tiger finishes top five
Yes: +600
No: -900
Tiger finishes top 10
Yes: +200
No: -250
Tiger finishes last
Yes: +300
No: -400
Will Tiger withdraw?
Yes: +350
No: -450
Woods is also 33-1 to win the tournament. That's the same number as Charley Hoffman and Daniel Berger, and better than Kevin Chappell (50-1), Alex Noren (40-1) and Francesco Molinari (40-1).
The one I like the most is finishing in the top 10 at +200. I don't really think that's a huge stretch. He finished 15th last year with a terrible final round. This is an easy course, and his practice rounds sound like they're going pretty well. Maybe that's just me drinking the Tiger Kool-Aid, but I think he has a real chance to have a decent week in the Bahamas.
I'll be wagering on a WD at +350, too though ... just in case.
