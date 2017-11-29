Tiger Woods odds and props for Hero World Challenge include fairways hit, withdraw

Tiger Woods is ready for Thursday's round, and the props are in. Big Cat is +600 to finish in the top five this week, which makes sense because he hasn't played in 10 months and eight of the top 10 players in the world are in attendance this week.

What are his other props, though? There are numbers on his opening tee shot, first-round score and whether or not he will withdraw. All props courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

Will Tiger's opening tee shot find the fairway?

Yes: -160

No: +140

First round score (71.5)

Over: -110

Under: -110

Lowest round (68.5)

Over: -110

Under: -110

Highest round (74.5)

Over: -110

Under: -110

Tiger finishes top five

Yes: +600

No: -900

Tiger finishes top 10

Yes: +200

No: -250

Tiger finishes last

Yes: +300

No: -400

Will Tiger withdraw?

Yes: +350

No: -450

Woods is also 33-1 to win the tournament. That's the same number as Charley Hoffman and Daniel Berger, and better than Kevin Chappell (50-1), Alex Noren (40-1) and Francesco Molinari (40-1).

The one I like the most is finishing in the top 10 at +200. I don't really think that's a huge stretch. He finished 15th last year with a terrible final round. This is an easy course, and his practice rounds sound like they're going pretty well. Maybe that's just me drinking the Tiger Kool-Aid, but I think he has a real chance to have a decent week in the Bahamas.

I'll be wagering on a WD at +350, too though ... just in case.