WATCH: Dylan Frittelli sinks the first hole-in-one at 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest

Frittelli was the first golfer to wow the Augusta crowd on Wednesday

One of the great thrills of the Par 3 Contest at the Masters is the proliferation of hole-in-ones. Each year provides at least a handful of aces, and on Wednesday, Dylan Frittelli got the fireworks going on the 8th hole. 

Frittelli, a South African making his first Masters appearance, dropped his tee shot just past the hole and spun it back for the hole-in-one. 

In 2016, the last full Par 3 Contest that was played, there were a record nine hole-in-ones. 

