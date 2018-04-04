WATCH: Dylan Frittelli sinks the first hole-in-one at 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest
Frittelli was the first golfer to wow the Augusta crowd on Wednesday
One of the great thrills of the Par 3 Contest at the Masters is the proliferation of hole-in-ones. Each year provides at least a handful of aces, and on Wednesday, Dylan Frittelli got the fireworks going on the 8th hole.
Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.
Frittelli, a South African making his first Masters appearance, dropped his tee shot just past the hole and spun it back for the hole-in-one.
In 2016, the last full Par 3 Contest that was played, there were a record nine hole-in-ones.
