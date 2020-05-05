Full-body kettlebell workout to do in your garage
Katerina Kountouris takes viewers out of the house for this weighted exercise.
Video: Full body garage workout
Watch the personal trainer introduce her at-home workouts to the MaxPreps audience.
With spring on the horizon and the weather getting nicer, Katerina Kountouris brings this workout into the garage. The only items necessary are a mat and a kettlebell or dumbbell, if possible. You can substitute a kettlebell with any heavier object around the house.
Workout No. 18 in the at-home exercise series with MaxPreps and Kountouris consists of six exercises you perform for 35 seconds before earning a 15-second rest. Once you have completed all six exercises, repeat for five rounds total.
Kountouris is a Group X instructor, nutritionist and a professional host for the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and more.
