Top-ranked Class of 2025 prospect A.J. Dybantsa is transferring to Utah Prep (Hurricane, Utah) for his senior season, according to an announcement via the official Utah Prep X account.

The move marks Dybantsa's third stop in three years of high school hoops as he spent his freshman year at St. Sebastian's School (Needham, Mass.) where he averaged 19.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 blocks per contest. He reclassified and then headed to Prolific Prep for his junior campaign.

The 6-foot-9 wing earned second team MaxPreps All-America honors last season with averages of 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game to guide Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) to the No. ...

