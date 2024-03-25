Over 300 high school basketball state champions will be crowned this season across the country. Read on below for a comprehensive look at winners in every classification in all 50 states.



Find tournament brackets in your state here. 2023-24 BOYS BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONS



Alabama

7A — Hoover def. Enterprise, 59-34

6A — Buckhorn (New Market) def. Mountain Brook (Birmingham), 52-51

5A — Fairfield def. Vigor (Prichard), 69-65

4A — Jackson def. American Christian Academy (Tuscaloosa), 56-43

3A — Hillcrest (Tuscaloosa) def. Midfield, 54-28

2A — Mars Hill Bible (Florence) def. Highland Home, 56-40

1A — Georgiana def. Covenant Christian (Tuscumbia), 55-44

AISA AAA — Lee-Scott Academy (Auburn) def. Bessemer Academy (Bessemer), 64-57

AISA AA — Edgewood Academy (Elmore) def. ...

