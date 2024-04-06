Ohio State commit Jaloni Cambridge backed up a 33-point semifinal outburst with a gutsy 17-point performance to lead No. 9 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) to its third consecutive Chipotle Nationals title. The Eagles defeated No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 61-53 in the title game on Saturday at Brownsburg High School in Indiana.

A day after Cambridge beat No. 1 Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) 79-78 on a buzzer-beating runner, she hit 7 of 10 free throws down the stretch to help preserve its victory.

A hard fall early and a collision in the third quarter took their toll on the Montverde point guard, who was in obvious pain in her left shoulder shooting the freebies. ...

