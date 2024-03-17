The quest for their 131st straight victory and seventh straight Missouri title turned into a mission to "Win for Dan" on Saturday as No. 13 Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) captured the Class 6 girls basketball title in honor of their hospitalized head coach Dan Rolfes.

The 52-year-old coach remained in critical condition Saturday, one day after leaving the arena following the Red Knights' 61-40 semifinal victory over Rock Bridge (Columbia) with what the school said was a "medical emergency."

On Saturday, Incarnate Word Academy ran its nation-best win streak to 131 games with their seventh straight state title, beating Kickapoo 53-43. ...

