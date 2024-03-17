No. 13 North Mecklenburg (Huntersville, N.C.) completed its run to the NCHSAA Class 4A state championship on Saturday, knocking off previously unbeaten New Hanover (Wilmington, N.C.) 57-47 paced by 23 points and eight rebounds from five-star Duke signee Isaiah Evans.

In a game that North Mecklenburg appeared to be in control for the majority of the second half, the Vikings jumped out to a 16-14 at the end of the first quarter, stretched their advantage to 30-24 at the half and maintained the separation at 41-33 to begin the fourth quarter.

After a basket from New Hanover cut the deficit to 41-35 early in the fourth quarter, North Mecklenburg responded with a quick 6-0 spurt that extended the advantage to 47-35 with 4:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Baskets from Evans and junior guard Chadlyn Traylor were followed up by senior guard Trey Maxwell III jumping into the passing lane for the steal and transition layup.

Following a deep 3-pointer from senior Parker Crittenden, the Vikings continued their run with four straight points to give themselves a 51-38 victory with 51-38 remaining after sophomore forward Exzavier Young tipped home his teammates miss.

Although the teams traded baskets in the final minutes, New Hanover was unable to cut the deficit under eight points late in the closing moments.

Evans continued his strong postseason play eight days removed from setting a new season-high with 48 points in a victory over nationally ranked Myers Park (Charlotte) in the state quarterfinals

North Mecklenburg (30-3) closed out the season with 18 consecutive victories and was unbeaten against in-state opponents.

Despite the loss, New Hanover (32-1) is expected to return each of their top four scorers from this season and graduates just one player who saw significant time on the court this season. ...

