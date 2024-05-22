Eighth-grader Malie Satete of West Las Vegas (Las Vegas, N.M.) broke New Mexico's all-time single-season home run record, bashing a nation-leading 25 round-trippers according to MaxPreps leaderboards.

Satete passed the previous state mark of 20 on May 7, bashing five more over her final six games.

Her home run muscle helped West Las Vegas to its first state title in school history.