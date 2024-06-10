MaxPreps is your home for high school boys soccer state playoff coverage. Click here for brackets and results in your state.

Below is a list of more than 30 champions from six states that play soccer in the winter. This page will be updated throughout the school year as champions in the spring season are added. 2023-24 BOYS SOCCER STATE CHAMPIONS

Spring

7A — Oak Mountain (Birmingham) def. Auburn, 3-0

6A — Homewood def. Spanish Fort, 3-1

5A — Gulf Shores def. Guntersville, 3-2

4A — Bayside Academy (Daphne) def. Mars Hill Bible (Florence), 3-0

3A-1A — St. Luke's Episcopal (Mobile) def. Westminster School at Oak Mountain (Birmingham), 3-2

AISA — Springwood (Lanett) def. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com