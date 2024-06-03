A wild state title weekend in Texas shook up this week's MaxPreps Top 25 national softball rankings.

Weslaco (Texas) entered the bottom of the seventh trailing Midway (Waco, Texas) 9-3 in the UIL 6A state championship game. The Pantherettes cut the deficit to 9-7 before Andrea Ortiz stepped to the plate. The sophomore blasted a 2-2 pitch over the left-field fence for a grand slam and 11-9 walk-off victory. Weslaco won its first state title and moved to No. 8 in this week's rankings.

Texas commit Caigan Crabtree hit a pair of home runs to help lift No. 13 Melissa (Texas) to an 8-0 win over Harlingen South (Harlingen, Texas) in Saturday's 5A state softball championship. ...

