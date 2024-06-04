MaxPreps is your home for the high school softball postseason. Over 260 state champions will be crowned across the country this spring. Follow brackets, schedules and scores here.



Alabama

7A — Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville) def. Daphne, 1-0

6A — Athens def. Hartselle, 12-9

5A — Jasper def. Moody, 16-11

4A — Orange Beach def. Brooks (Killen), 2-1

3A — Opp def. Plainview (Rainsville), 4-2

2A — Wicksburg (Newton) def. Thorsby, 10-0

1A — Skyline (Scottsboro) def. Leroy, 9-0

AISA AAA — Macon-East Montgomery Academy (Cecil) def. ...

