De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) announced Wednesday its football team will travel to London in October for a game against the NFL Academy team, an elite program for high school students in England.



The game is slated for Oct. 8 — a Tuesday — at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



"This is a really exciting opportunity for our players," De La Salle head coach Justin Alumbaugh said in a release. "Not only is this the first time that our team has traveled outside of the U.S. in the history of De La Salle's football program, but we will be playing athletes trained by world-class NFL coaching staff. ...

