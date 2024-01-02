Gage Baker of Paradise Honors (Surprise, Ariz.), the nation's leading passer, finished among the top single-game leaders in yards, completions and touchdowns, according to statistics reported to MaxPreps during the 2023 season.



Baker's 656 yards passing on Nov. 18 was good enough for third this season, as was his 46 completions one week later. The Panthers' senior QB also tossed 10 touchdown passes, tied for second, as he tied the national record for touchdown passes in a season with 91. Baker also had two other games with nine TD passes.



Quarterback Javier Rice of Asheville Christian Academy (Swannanoa, N.C.) made the lists multiple times, throwing for 593 yards while also completing 54 and 53 passes in two separate games with 72 and 71 passing attempts, respectively. ...

