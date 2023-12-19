Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized the nation's top high school football players at the conclusion of the season. Past members of the MaxPreps High School Football All-America Team over the last decade include Caleb Downs (2022), Travis Hunter (2021), CeeDee Lamb (2016), Trevor Lawrence (2017), D.K. Mecalf (2015), Puka Nacua (2018), Micah Parsons (2014), Dallas Turner (2020) and Bryce Young (2019).

D.J. Lagway of Willis (Texas), Jeremiah Smith of Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa of St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) headline the 54 players selected to the 2023 MaxPreps All-America Team.

Lagway broke a Class 6A state record with 58 touchdown passes, leading his team to the best season in school history. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com