D.J. Lagway of Willis (Texas) has been named the 2023 MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year. The five-star quarterback prospect joins the likes of Derrick Henry (2012), Kyler Murray (2013, 2014), Bryce Young (2019) and Caleb Downs (2022) as winners of the honor over the past decade.

Lagway led Willis to its best season in school history going 12-1. The lone loss came against the eventual Class 6A Division 2 state champs DeSoto (Texas) in the third round of the playoffs. The Wildkats won their first district title since 2002.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior quarterback broke the Class 6A single-season state record with 58 touchdown passes. ...

