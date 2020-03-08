GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
bot 4th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
3
4
4: Foul
91 mph Slider
LIVE
SCORING
TWEETS
  • 1A. Rosario
    4: 91 mph SliderFoul1-2
    3: 81 mph SliderFoul1-2
    2: 81 mph SliderBall1-1
    1: 92 mph SliderStrike looking0-1
  • 9B. Nimmo
    8: 81 mph SliderNimmo walked4-2
    7: 80 mph SliderFoul3-2
    6: 81 mph SliderBall3-2
    5: 80 mph SliderFoul2-2
    4: 81 mph SliderBall2-2
    3: 79 mph SliderBall1-2
    2: 92 mph SliderFoul0-2
    1: 92 mph SliderFoul0-1
  • 8T. Nido
    5: 92 mph FastballNido doubled to deep left3-1
    4: 85 mph ChangeupBall3-1
    3: 93 mph FastballBall2-1
    2: 93 mph FastballFoul1-1
    1: 93 mph FastballBall1-0
  • 7R. Cano
    6: 79 mph SliderCano grounded out to second2-2
    5: 77 mph CurveballBall2-2
    4: 76 mph CurveballBall1-2
    3: 93 mph FastballFoul0-2
    2: 94 mph FastballFoul0-2
    1: 93 mph FastballStrike looking0-1
  • 4TH INNING
    		Swanson homered to right, Freeman scored91
  • 3RD INNING
    		Inciarte doubled to deep right, Swanson and Adams scored, Riley to third71
    		Swanson doubled to deep left, Ozuna and Freeman scored, Adams to third51
    		Ozuna doubled to deep left, Albies scored, Freeman to third31
  • 2ND INNING
    		Nimmo doubled to deep left, Nido scored21
  • 1ST INNING
    		Swanson singled to shallow center, Freeman scored, Adams out at third20
    		Adams singled to shallow center, Albies scored, Freeman to third10
LAST OUT
DUE UPBOTTOM 4TH
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Close in 10s
    123456789RHE
    ATL1-1
    		2052-----9100
    NYM1-1
    		0100-----131
    • Citi FieldFlushing, New York
    ATLBraves
    NYMMets
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    R. Acuna RF30000024.083.083.083.167-1.0
    O. Albies 2B32100002.083.083.167.2504.0
    F. Freeman 1B13100200.167.545.333.8797.0
    M. Ozuna LF31110003.273.273.7271.0004.0
    M. Adams DH21110101.286.375.286.6614.0
    D. Swanson SS32351000.500.500.9001.40014.0
    A. Riley 3B20000100.125.222.125.3471.0
    E. Inciarte CF20220000.400.400.6001.0005.0
    W. Contreras C20100002.667.6671.0001.6671.0
    HITTERSAB
    R. Acuna RF3
    O. Albies 2B3
    F. Freeman 1B1
    M. Ozuna LF3
    M. Adams DH2
    D. Swanson SS3
    A. Riley 3B2
    E. Inciarte CF2
    W. Contreras C2
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      A. Rosario SS20000001.333.333.556.8890.0
      J. McNeil 3B10000000.111.182.222.4041.0
      P. Alonso 1B10000000.111.200.111.3111.0
      Y. Cespedes DH10000112.250.333.625.9580.5
      M. Conforto RF20100002.571.667.7141.3811.0
      J. Davis LF20000002.000.000.000.0000.0
      R. Cano 2B20000000.125.125.125.2500.0
      T. Nido C111001001.0001.0002.0003.0004.0
      B. Nimmo CF10110100.375.500.5001.0004.0
      HITTERSAB
      A. Rosario SS2
      J. McNeil 3B1
      P. Alonso 1B1
      Y. Cespedes DH1
      M. Conforto RF2
      J. Davis LF2
      R. Cano 2B2
      T. Nido C1
      B. Nimmo CF1
        BATTING
        • 2B - O. Albies, F. Freeman, M. Ozuna (2), D. Swanson, E. Inciarte
        • HR - D. Swanson
        • RBI - M. Ozuna (2), M. Adams, D. Swanson 5 (6), E. Inciarte 2 (3)
        • 2-Out RBI - M. Adams, D. Swanson 3 (3)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - O. Albies 2 (2)
        BATTING
        • 2B - T. Nido, B. Nimmo
        • RBI - B. Nimmo
        • 2-Out RBI - B. Nimmo
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Rosario, M. Conforto, J. Davis
        FIELDING
        • Outfield Assist - B. Nimmo
        • DP - (McNeil-Cano-Alonso)
        • E - J. McNeil (2)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        S. Newcomb3.13112102.701.501.5
        J. Chacin0.00001000.000.00-1.0
        PITCHERSIP
        S. Newcomb3.1
        J. Chacin0.0
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        R. Porcello2.077631027.005.00-9.5
        C. Oswalt2.03221119.002.000.5
        PITCHERSIP
        R. Porcello2.0
        C. Oswalt2.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - S. Newcomb 82-42, J. Chacin 12-7
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Newcomb 9-0
        • Batters Faced - S. Newcomb 17, J. Chacin
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - R. Porcello 56-30, C. Oswalt 39-25
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Porcello 4-3, C. Oswalt 2-1
        • Batters Faced - R. Porcello 15, C. Oswalt 10
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        J. Camargo 3B5120000.400.400.400.800
        C. Culberson LF.000.000.000.000
        A. Duvall LF5211103.200.200.8001.000
        A. Hechavarria SS.000.000.000.000
        A. Jackson C4000004.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        J. Camargo 3B5
        C. Culberson LF
        A. Duvall LF5
        A. Hechavarria SS
        A. Jackson C4
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        A. Gimenez SS1000000.000.000.000.000
        L. Guillorme 3B.000.000.000.000
        J. Marisnick CF2010001.500.500.5001.000
        E. Nunez 2B.000.000.000.000
        W. Ramos C7010011.143.250.143.393
        R. Rivera C.000.000.000.000
        D. Smith LF.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        A. Gimenez SS1
        L. Guillorme 3B
        J. Marisnick CF2
        E. Nunez 2B
        W. Ramos C7
        R. Rivera C
        D. Smith LF
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        G. Dayton RP-0.00.000.00
        M. Foltynewicz SP-0.00.000.00
        M. Fried SP-0.00.000.00
        S. Greene RP0-001.00.00100001.00
        L. Jackson RP-0.00.000.00
        C. Martin RP0-101.09.00111011.00
        T. Matzek SP-0.00.000.00
        M. Melancon RP-0.00.000.00
        A. Minter RP-0.00.000.00
        D. O'Day RP-0.00.000.00
        M. Soroka SP0-006.00.00400030.67
        J. Tomlin RP-0.00.000.00
        T. Toussaint RP-0.00.000.00
        K. Wright SP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        G. Dayton RP-
        M. Foltynewicz SP-
        M. Fried SP-
        S. Greene RP0-0
        L. Jackson RP-
        C. Martin RP0-1
        T. Matzek SP-
        M. Melancon RP-
        A. Minter RP-
        D. O'Day RP-
        M. Soroka SP0-0
        J. Tomlin RP-
        T. Toussaint RP-
        K. Wright SP-
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        D. Betances RP-0.00.000.00
        E. Diaz RP0-012.04.50111141.00
        J. Familia RP-0.00.000.00
        S. Lugo RP1-002.00.00100030.50
        S. Matz SP-0.00.000.00
        P. Sewald RP-0.00.000.00
        C. Shreve RP-0.00.000.00
        D. Smith RP-0.00.000.00
        H. Strickland RP-0.00.000.00
        M. Wacha SP-0.00.000.00
        J. Wilson RP0-001.10.00200031.50
        J. deGrom SP0-005.00.00100180.40
        BULLPENW-L
        D. Betances RP-
        E. Diaz RP0-0
        J. Familia RP-
        S. Lugo RP1-0
        S. Matz SP-
        P. Sewald RP-
        C. Shreve RP-
        D. Smith RP-
        H. Strickland RP-
        M. Wacha SP-
        J. Wilson RP0-0
        J. deGrom SP0-0
        123456789RHE
        ATL1-1
        		2052-----9100
        NYM1-1
        		0100-----131
        • Citi FieldFlushing, New York
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        R. Acuna RF30000024.083.083.083.167-1.0
        O. Albies 2B32100002.083.083.167.2504.0
        F. Freeman 1B13100200.167.545.333.8797.0
        M. Ozuna LF31110003.273.273.7271.0004.0
        M. Adams DH21110101.286.375.286.6614.0
        D. Swanson SS32351000.500.500.9001.40014.0
        A. Riley 3B20000100.125.222.125.3471.0
        E. Inciarte CF20220000.400.400.6001.0005.0
        W. Contreras C20100002.667.6671.0001.6671.0
        Total21910914212-----
        HITTERSAB
        R. Acuna RF3
        O. Albies 2B3
        F. Freeman 1B1
        M. Ozuna LF3
        M. Adams DH2
        D. Swanson SS3
        A. Riley 3B2
        E. Inciarte CF2
        W. Contreras C2
        Total21
          HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
          A. Rosario SS20000001.333.333.556.8890.0
          J. McNeil 3B10000000.111.182.222.4041.0
          P. Alonso 1B10000000.111.200.111.3111.0
          Y. Cespedes DH10000112.250.333.625.9580.5
          M. Conforto RF20100002.571.667.7141.3811.0
          J. Davis LF20000002.000.000.000.0000.0
          R. Cano 2B20000000.125.125.125.2500.0
          T. Nido C111001001.0001.0002.0003.0004.0
          B. Nimmo CF10110100.375.500.5001.0004.0
          Total131310317-----
          HITTERSAB
          A. Rosario SS2
          J. McNeil 3B1
          P. Alonso 1B1
          Y. Cespedes DH1
          M. Conforto RF2
          J. Davis LF2
          R. Cano 2B2
          T. Nido C1
          B. Nimmo CF1
          Total13
            BATTING
            • 2B - O. Albies, F. Freeman, M. Ozuna (2), D. Swanson, E. Inciarte
            • HR - D. Swanson
            • RBI - M. Ozuna (2), M. Adams, D. Swanson 5 (6), E. Inciarte 2 (3)
            • 2-Out RBI - M. Adams, D. Swanson 3 (3)
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - O. Albies 2 (2)
            BATTING
            • 2B - T. Nido, B. Nimmo
            • RBI - B. Nimmo
            • 2-Out RBI - B. Nimmo
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Rosario, M. Conforto, J. Davis
            FIELDING
            • Outfield Assist - B. Nimmo
            • DP - (McNeil-Cano-Alonso)
            • E - J. McNeil (2)
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            S. Newcomb3.13112102.701.501.5
            J. Chacin0.00001000.000.00-1.0
            Total3.1311310---
            PITCHERSIP
            S. Newcomb3.1
            J. Chacin0.0
            Total3.1
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            R. Porcello2.077631027.005.00-9.5
            C. Oswalt2.03221119.002.000.5
            Total4.01098421---
            PITCHERSIP
            R. Porcello2.0
            C. Oswalt2.0
            Total4.0
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - S. Newcomb 82-42, J. Chacin 12-7
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Newcomb 9-0
            • Batters Faced - S. Newcomb 17, J. Chacin
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - R. Porcello 56-30, C. Oswalt 39-25
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Porcello 4-3, C. Oswalt 2-1
            • Batters Faced - R. Porcello 15, C. Oswalt 10
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            J. Camargo 3B5120000.400.400.400.800
            C. Culberson LF.000.000.000.000
            A. Duvall LF5211103.200.200.8001.000
            A. Hechavarria SS.000.000.000.000
            A. Jackson C4000004.000.000.000.000
            BENCHAB
            J. Camargo 3B5
            C. Culberson LF
            A. Duvall LF5
            A. Hechavarria SS
            A. Jackson C4
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            A. Gimenez SS1000000.000.000.000.000
            L. Guillorme 3B.000.000.000.000
            J. Marisnick CF2010001.500.500.5001.000
            E. Nunez 2B.000.000.000.000
            W. Ramos C7010011.143.250.143.393
            R. Rivera C.000.000.000.000
            D. Smith LF.000.000.000.000
            BENCHAB
            A. Gimenez SS1
            L. Guillorme 3B
            J. Marisnick CF2
            E. Nunez 2B
            W. Ramos C7
            R. Rivera C
            D. Smith LF
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            G. Dayton RP-0.00.000.00
            M. Foltynewicz SP-0.00.000.00
            M. Fried SP-0.00.000.00
            S. Greene RP0-001.00.00100001.00
            L. Jackson RP-0.00.000.00
            C. Martin RP0-101.09.00111011.00
            T. Matzek SP-0.00.000.00
            M. Melancon RP-0.00.000.00
            A. Minter RP-0.00.000.00
            D. O'Day RP-0.00.000.00
            M. Soroka SP0-006.00.00400030.67
            J. Tomlin RP-0.00.000.00
            T. Toussaint RP-0.00.000.00
            K. Wright SP-0.00.000.00
            BULLPENW-L
            G. Dayton RP-
            M. Foltynewicz SP-
            M. Fried SP-
            S. Greene RP0-0
            L. Jackson RP-
            C. Martin RP0-1
            T. Matzek SP-
            M. Melancon RP-
            A. Minter RP-
            D. O'Day RP-
            M. Soroka SP0-0
            J. Tomlin RP-
            T. Toussaint RP-
            K. Wright SP-
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            D. Betances RP-0.00.000.00
            E. Diaz RP0-012.04.50111141.00
            J. Familia RP-0.00.000.00
            S. Lugo RP1-002.00.00100030.50
            S. Matz SP-0.00.000.00
            P. Sewald RP-0.00.000.00
            C. Shreve RP-0.00.000.00
            D. Smith RP-0.00.000.00
            H. Strickland RP-0.00.000.00
            M. Wacha SP-0.00.000.00
            J. Wilson RP0-001.10.00200031.50
            J. deGrom SP0-005.00.00100180.40
            BULLPENW-L
            D. Betances RP-
            E. Diaz RP0-0
            J. Familia RP-
            S. Lugo RP1-0
            S. Matz SP-
            P. Sewald RP-
            C. Shreve RP-
            D. Smith RP-
            H. Strickland RP-
            M. Wacha SP-
            J. Wilson RP0-0
            J. deGrom SP0-0
            • 4TH INNING
              		Swanson homered to right, Freeman scored91
            • 3RD INNING
              		Inciarte doubled to deep right, Swanson and Adams scored, Riley to third71
              		Swanson doubled to deep left, Ozuna and Freeman scored, Adams to third51
              		Ozuna doubled to deep left, Albies scored, Freeman to third31
            • 2ND INNING
              		Nimmo doubled to deep left, Nido scored21
            • 1ST INNING
              		Swanson singled to shallow center, Freeman scored, Adams out at third20
              		Adams singled to shallow center, Albies scored, Freeman to third10
            • 4TH INNING
              • C. Oswalt Pitching:
              • F. Freeman: Freeman doubled to deep center
              • M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ozuna grounded out to shortstop
              • M. Adams: Foul, Foul, Ball, Adams flied out to left
              • D. Swanson: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Swanson homered to right, Freeman scored
              • A. Riley: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Riley popped out to third
              • Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • S. Newcomb Pitching:
              • R. Cano: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Cano grounded out to second
              • T. Nido: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Nido doubled to deep left
              • Jhoulys Chacin relieved Sean Newcomb
              • B. Nimmo: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Nimmo walked
              • A. Rosario: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul
            • 3RD INNING
              • R. Porcello Pitching:
              • O. Albies: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Albies safe at first on 3rd baseman McNeil fielding error
              • F. Freeman: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Freeman walked, Albies to second
              • M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ozuna doubled to deep left, Albies scored, Freeman to third
              • M. Adams: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Adams walked
              • D. Swanson: Strike looking, Swanson doubled to deep left, Ozuna and Freeman scored, Adams to third
              • Corey Oswalt relieved Rick Porcello
              • A. Riley: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Riley walked
              • E. Inciarte: Inciarte doubled to deep right, Swanson and Adams scored, Riley to third
              • W. Contreras: Foul, Ball, Contreras grounded out to third
              • R. Acuna: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Acuna struck out swinging
              • O. Albies: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Albies popped out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 3rd (5 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • S. Newcomb Pitching:
              • J. McNeil: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, McNeil grounded out to second
              • P. Alonso: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Alonso grounded out to third
              • Y. Cespedes: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Cespedes walked
              • M. Conforto: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Conforto singled to right center, Cespedes to third
              • J. Davis: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Davis reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Conforto out at second
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
            • 2ND INNING
              • R. Porcello Pitching:
              • A. Riley: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Riley grounded out to third
              • E. Inciarte: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Inciarte singled to right center
              • W. Contreras: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Contreras singled to center, Inciarte to third
              • R. Acuna: Acuna grounded into double play third to second to first, Contreras out at second
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • S. Newcomb Pitching:
              • J. Davis: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Davis popped out to shortstop
              • R. Cano: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Cano grounded out to shortstop
              • T. Nido: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Nido walked
              • B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Nido to second on wild pitch, Nimmo doubled to deep left, Nido scored
              • A. Rosario: Strike looking, Rosario grounded out to shortstop
              • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 1ST INNING
              • R. Porcello Pitching:
              • R. Acuna: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Acuna struck out looking
              • O. Albies: Ball, Ball, Foul, Albies doubled to shallow right
              • F. Freeman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Freeman walked
              • M. Ozuna: Ozuna flied out to deep center, Albies to third
              • M. Adams: Ball, Strike swinging, Adams singled to shallow center, Albies scored, Freeman to third
              • D. Swanson: Swanson singled to shallow center, Freeman scored, Adams out at third
              • Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • S. Newcomb Pitching:
              • A. Rosario: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Rosario grounded out to second
              • J. McNeil: Ball, McNeil hit by pitch
              • P. Alonso: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Alonso hit by pitch, McNeil to second
              • Y. Cespedes: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Cespedes struck out swinging
              • M. Conforto: Strike swinging, Conforto reached on fielder's choice to third, McNeil out at third
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

            ATLBraves
            NYMMets
            • Citi FieldFlushing, New York
            TEAM STATS
            1-1
            .164
            AVG
            2
            HR
            5
            R
            1.50
            ERA
            1-1
            .231
            AVG
            1
            HR
            4
            R
            1.89
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            S. NewcombL
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            R. PorcelloR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .S. Newcomb
            L
            0-0
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .R. Porcello
            R
            0-0
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 R. Acuna RF9100.111
            2 O. Albies 2B9000.000
            3 F. Freeman 1B5000.000
            4 M. Ozuna LF8211.250
            5 M. Adams DH5100.200
            6 D. Swanson SS7210.286
            7 A. Riley 3B6100.167
            8 E. Inciarte CF3010.000
            9 W. Contreras C11101.000
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 A. Rosario SS7310.429
            2 J. McNeil 3B8110.125
            3 P. Alonso 1B8100.125
            4 Y. Cespedes DH7211.286
            5 M. Conforto RF5300.600
            6 J. Davis LF6000.000
            7 R. Cano 2B6100.167
            8 T. Nido C-----
            9 B. Nimmo CF7200.286
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Cole HamelsTriceps08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Mark MelanconBack07-25-2020Probable for Jul 26
            Tyler FlowersIllness07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
            Will SmithIllness08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
            Travis d'ArnaudIllness07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
            Pete KozmaIllness07-25-2020Probable for Jul 26
            Phil PfeiferElbow09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
            Jacob WebbShoulder09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
            Jeremy WalkerShoulder08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Jed LowrieKnee07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
            Noah SyndergaardElbow05-31-2021Out for the season
            Brad BrachUndisclosed07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
            Jared HughesUndisclosed07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
            Marcus StromanCalf08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
            Walker LockettBack07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
            Robert GsellmanTriceps08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
            Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
            Hide View
            MLB Scores