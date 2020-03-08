GAMETRACKER
1 A. Rosario 4: 91 mph Slider Foul 1-2 3: 81 mph Slider Foul 1-2 2: 81 mph Slider Ball 1-1 1: 92 mph Slider Strike looking 0-1 9 B. Nimmo 8: 81 mph Slider Nimmo walked 4-2 7: 80 mph Slider Foul 3-2 6: 81 mph Slider Ball 3-2 5: 80 mph Slider Foul 2-2 4: 81 mph Slider Ball 2-2 3: 79 mph Slider Ball 1-2 2: 92 mph Slider Foul 0-2 1: 92 mph Slider Foul 0-1 8 T. Nido 5: 92 mph Fastball Nido doubled to deep left 3-1 4: 85 mph Changeup Ball 3-1 3: 93 mph Fastball Ball 2-1 2: 93 mph Fastball Foul 1-1 1: 93 mph Fastball Ball 1-0 7 R. Cano 6: 79 mph Slider Cano grounded out to second 2-2 5: 77 mph Curveball Ball 2-2 4: 76 mph Curveball Ball 1-2 3: 93 mph Fastball Foul 0-2 2: 94 mph Fastball Foul 0-2 1: 93 mph Fastball Strike looking 0-1
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|R. Acuna RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.083
|.083
|.083
|.167
|-1.0
|O. Albies 2B
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|.083
|.167
|.250
|4.0
|F. Freeman 1B
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.167
|.545
|.333
|.879
|7.0
|M. Ozuna LF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|.273
|.727
|1.000
|4.0
|M. Adams DH
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|.375
|.286
|.661
|4.0
|D. Swanson SS
|3
|2
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.900
|1.400
|14.0
|A. Riley 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|.222
|.125
|.347
|1.0
|E. Inciarte CF
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|.400
|.600
|1.000
|5.0
|W. Contreras C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.667
|.667
|1.000
|1.667
|1.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Rosario SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.333
|.556
|.889
|0.0
|J. McNeil 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|.182
|.222
|.404
|1.0
|P. Alonso 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|.200
|.111
|.311
|1.0
|Y. Cespedes DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|.333
|.625
|.958
|0.5
|M. Conforto RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.571
|.667
|.714
|1.381
|1.0
|J. Davis LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|R. Cano 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|.125
|.125
|.250
|0.0
|T. Nido C
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.000
|4.0
|B. Nimmo CF
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|4.0
- 2B - O. Albies, F. Freeman, M. Ozuna (2), D. Swanson, E. Inciarte
- HR - D. Swanson
- RBI - M. Ozuna (2), M. Adams, D. Swanson 5 (6), E. Inciarte 2 (3)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Adams, D. Swanson 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - O. Albies 2 (2)
- 2B - T. Nido, B. Nimmo
- RBI - B. Nimmo
- 2-Out RBI - B. Nimmo
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Rosario, M. Conforto, J. Davis
- Outfield Assist - B. Nimmo
- DP - (McNeil-Cano-Alonso)
- E - J. McNeil (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|S. Newcomb
|3.1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2.70
|1.50
|1.5
|J. Chacin
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Porcello
|2.0
|7
|7
|6
|3
|1
|0
|27.00
|5.00
|-9.5
|C. Oswalt
|2.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|9.00
|2.00
|0.5
- Pitches-Strikes - S. Newcomb 82-42, J. Chacin 12-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Newcomb 9-0
- Batters Faced - S. Newcomb 17, J. Chacin
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Porcello 56-30, C. Oswalt 39-25
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Porcello 4-3, C. Oswalt 2-1
- Batters Faced - R. Porcello 15, C. Oswalt 10
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Camargo 3B
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|.400
|.400
|.800
|C. Culberson LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Duvall LF
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.200
|.200
|.800
|1.000
|A. Hechavarria SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Jackson C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Gimenez SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|L. Guillorme 3B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Marisnick CF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|E. Nunez 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|W. Ramos C
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|.250
|.143
|.393
|R. Rivera C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|D. Smith LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|G. Dayton RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Foltynewicz SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Fried SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Greene RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|L. Jackson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Martin RP
|0-1
|0
|1.0
|9.00
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1.00
|T. Matzek SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Melancon RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Minter RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. O'Day RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Soroka SP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.67
|J. Tomlin RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Toussaint RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Wright SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Betances RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Diaz RP
|0-0
|1
|2.0
|4.50
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1.00
|J. Familia RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Lugo RP
|1-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.50
|S. Matz SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Sewald RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Shreve RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Smith RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|H. Strickland RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Wacha SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Wilson RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.50
|J. deGrom SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.40
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|R. Acuna RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.083
|.083
|.083
|.167
|-1.0
|O. Albies 2B
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|.083
|.167
|.250
|4.0
|F. Freeman 1B
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.167
|.545
|.333
|.879
|7.0
|M. Ozuna LF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|.273
|.727
|1.000
|4.0
|M. Adams DH
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|.375
|.286
|.661
|4.0
|D. Swanson SS
|3
|2
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.900
|1.400
|14.0
|A. Riley 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|.222
|.125
|.347
|1.0
|E. Inciarte CF
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|.400
|.600
|1.000
|5.0
|W. Contreras C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.667
|.667
|1.000
|1.667
|1.0
|Total
|21
|9
|10
|9
|1
|4
|2
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Rosario SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.333
|.556
|.889
|0.0
|J. McNeil 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|.182
|.222
|.404
|1.0
|P. Alonso 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|.200
|.111
|.311
|1.0
|Y. Cespedes DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|.333
|.625
|.958
|0.5
|M. Conforto RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.571
|.667
|.714
|1.381
|1.0
|J. Davis LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|R. Cano 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|.125
|.125
|.250
|0.0
|T. Nido C
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.000
|4.0
|B. Nimmo CF
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|4.0
|Total
|13
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- 2B - O. Albies, F. Freeman, M. Ozuna (2), D. Swanson, E. Inciarte
- HR - D. Swanson
- RBI - M. Ozuna (2), M. Adams, D. Swanson 5 (6), E. Inciarte 2 (3)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Adams, D. Swanson 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - O. Albies 2 (2)
- 2B - T. Nido, B. Nimmo
- RBI - B. Nimmo
- 2-Out RBI - B. Nimmo
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Rosario, M. Conforto, J. Davis
- Outfield Assist - B. Nimmo
- DP - (McNeil-Cano-Alonso)
- E - J. McNeil (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|S. Newcomb
|3.1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2.70
|1.50
|1.5
|J. Chacin
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.0
|Total
|3.1
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Porcello
|2.0
|7
|7
|6
|3
|1
|0
|27.00
|5.00
|-9.5
|C. Oswalt
|2.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|9.00
|2.00
|0.5
|Total
|4.0
|10
|9
|8
|4
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - S. Newcomb 82-42, J. Chacin 12-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - S. Newcomb 9-0
- Batters Faced - S. Newcomb 17, J. Chacin
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Porcello 56-30, C. Oswalt 39-25
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Porcello 4-3, C. Oswalt 2-1
- Batters Faced - R. Porcello 15, C. Oswalt 10
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Camargo 3B
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|.400
|.400
|.800
|C. Culberson LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Duvall LF
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.200
|.200
|.800
|1.000
|A. Hechavarria SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Jackson C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Gimenez SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|L. Guillorme 3B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Marisnick CF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|E. Nunez 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|W. Ramos C
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|.250
|.143
|.393
|R. Rivera C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|D. Smith LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|G. Dayton RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Foltynewicz SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Fried SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Greene RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|L. Jackson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Martin RP
|0-1
|0
|1.0
|9.00
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1.00
|T. Matzek SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Melancon RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Minter RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. O'Day RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Soroka SP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.67
|J. Tomlin RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Toussaint RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Wright SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Betances RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Diaz RP
|0-0
|1
|2.0
|4.50
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1.00
|J. Familia RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Lugo RP
|1-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.50
|S. Matz SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Sewald RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Shreve RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Smith RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|H. Strickland RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Wacha SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Wilson RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.50
|J. deGrom SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.40
4TH INNING Swanson homered to right, Freeman scored 9 1 3RD INNING Inciarte doubled to deep right, Swanson and Adams scored, Riley to third 7 1 Swanson doubled to deep left, Ozuna and Freeman scored, Adams to third 5 1 Ozuna doubled to deep left, Albies scored, Freeman to third 3 1 2ND INNING Nimmo doubled to deep left, Nido scored 2 1 1ST INNING Swanson singled to shallow center, Freeman scored, Adams out at third 2 0 Adams singled to shallow center, Albies scored, Freeman to third 1 0
- C. Oswalt Pitching:
- F. Freeman: Freeman doubled to deep center
- M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ozuna grounded out to shortstop
- M. Adams: Foul, Foul, Ball, Adams flied out to left
- D. Swanson: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Swanson homered to right, Freeman scored
- A. Riley: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Riley popped out to third
- Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Newcomb Pitching:
- R. Cano: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Cano grounded out to second
- T. Nido: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Nido doubled to deep left
- Jhoulys Chacin relieved Sean Newcomb
- B. Nimmo: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Nimmo walked
- A. Rosario: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul
- R. Porcello Pitching:
- O. Albies: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Albies safe at first on 3rd baseman McNeil fielding error
- F. Freeman: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Freeman walked, Albies to second
- M. Ozuna: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ozuna doubled to deep left, Albies scored, Freeman to third
- M. Adams: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Adams walked
- D. Swanson: Strike looking, Swanson doubled to deep left, Ozuna and Freeman scored, Adams to third
- Corey Oswalt relieved Rick Porcello
- A. Riley: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Riley walked
- E. Inciarte: Inciarte doubled to deep right, Swanson and Adams scored, Riley to third
- W. Contreras: Foul, Ball, Contreras grounded out to third
- R. Acuna: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Acuna struck out swinging
- O. Albies: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Albies popped out to shortstop
- Middle of the 3rd (5 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Newcomb Pitching:
- J. McNeil: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, McNeil grounded out to second
- P. Alonso: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Alonso grounded out to third
- Y. Cespedes: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Cespedes walked
- M. Conforto: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Conforto singled to right center, Cespedes to third
- J. Davis: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Davis reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Conforto out at second
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- R. Porcello Pitching:
- A. Riley: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Riley grounded out to third
- E. Inciarte: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Inciarte singled to right center
- W. Contreras: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Contreras singled to center, Inciarte to third
- R. Acuna: Acuna grounded into double play third to second to first, Contreras out at second
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Newcomb Pitching:
- J. Davis: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Davis popped out to shortstop
- R. Cano: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Cano grounded out to shortstop
- T. Nido: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Nido walked
- B. Nimmo: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Nido to second on wild pitch, Nimmo doubled to deep left, Nido scored
- A. Rosario: Strike looking, Rosario grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Porcello Pitching:
- R. Acuna: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Acuna struck out looking
- O. Albies: Ball, Ball, Foul, Albies doubled to shallow right
- F. Freeman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Freeman walked
- M. Ozuna: Ozuna flied out to deep center, Albies to third
- M. Adams: Ball, Strike swinging, Adams singled to shallow center, Albies scored, Freeman to third
- D. Swanson: Swanson singled to shallow center, Freeman scored, Adams out at third
- Middle of the 1st (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- S. Newcomb Pitching:
- A. Rosario: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Rosario grounded out to second
- J. McNeil: Ball, McNeil hit by pitch
- P. Alonso: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Alonso hit by pitch, McNeil to second
- Y. Cespedes: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Cespedes struck out swinging
- M. Conforto: Strike swinging, Conforto reached on fielder's choice to third, McNeil out at third
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 R. Acuna RF
|9
|1
|0
|0
|.111
|2 O. Albies 2B
|9
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|3 F. Freeman 1B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|4 M. Ozuna LF
|8
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|5 M. Adams DH
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|6 D. Swanson SS
|7
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|7 A. Riley 3B
|6
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|8 E. Inciarte CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|9 W. Contreras C
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1.000
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 A. Rosario SS
|7
|3
|1
|0
|.429
|2 J. McNeil 3B
|8
|1
|1
|0
|.125
|3 P. Alonso 1B
|8
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|4 Y. Cespedes DH
|7
|2
|1
|1
|.286
|5 M. Conforto RF
|5
|3
|0
|0
|.600
|6 J. Davis LF
|6
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|7 R. Cano 2B
|6
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|8 T. Nido C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 B. Nimmo CF
|7
|2
|0
|0
|.286
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Cole Hamels
|Triceps
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Mark Melancon
|Back
|07-25-2020Probable for Jul 26
|Tyler Flowers
|Illness
|07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
|Will Smith
|Illness
|08-06-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 7
|Travis d'Arnaud
|Illness
|07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
|Pete Kozma
|Illness
|07-25-2020Probable for Jul 26
|Phil Pfeifer
|Elbow
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Jacob Webb
|Shoulder
|09-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 4
|Jeremy Walker
|Shoulder
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Jed Lowrie
|Knee
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Noah Syndergaard
|Elbow
|05-31-2021Out for the season
|Brad Brach
|Undisclosed
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Jared Hughes
|Undisclosed
|07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
|Marcus Stroman
|Calf
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Walker Lockett
|Back
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Robert Gsellman
|Triceps
|08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4