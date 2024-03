Nick Martinez Ribs 03-21-2024 Expected to be out until at least Mar 22

Alex Young Back 04-11-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 12

TJ Friedl Wrist 04-25-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 26

Jake Fraley Groin 03-20-2024 Expected to be out until at least Mar 21

Ian Gibaut Forearm 03-27-2024 Expected to be out until at least Mar 28

Matt McLain Shoulder 03-19-2024 Probable for Mar 20

Nick Lodolo Lower Leg 04-09-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 10