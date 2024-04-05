The Washington Nationals will look to move above .500 for the first time in nearly three years when they face the Texas Rangers in the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

Washington evened the series with a 1-0 victory on Wednesday behind starter Trevor Williams, who navigated two bases-loaded jams and pitched five strong innings.

Kyle Finnegan recorded his 10th save for the Nationals, who improved to 15-15. Washington was last above .500 at 40-39 on July 1, 2021.

"We've got to keep going 1-0 every day," Washington manager Dave Martinez said before the Wednesday game. "I don't think too far ahead. I'm focused on the now. Let's just get off to a good start today and keep going. I think we played well in April, and I think we can get better."

Right fielder Alex Call singled in the game's only run on Wednesday and is 4-for-9 since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.

Washington escaped with the victory on Wednesday despite being outhit 6-5. The Nationals have gone two straight games without drawing a walk.

"We've got to start working better at-bats," Martinez said. "Start seeing a little bit more pitches. We're going up there and it's swing, swing, swing, swing. We've got to start working counts a little better."

Texas was shut out for the third time this season after going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranding 11 baserunners.

"We just couldn't get the hit, and we couldn't get a productive out," Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. "You're not going to see that very often when you get that many opportunities. It was just one of those nights."

Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien played his 325th consecutive game on Wednesday, tying Ruben Sierra for the third-longest consecutive game streak in club history.

Texas could use a spark from shortstop Corey Seager, who has three hits in his past 37 at-bats.

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 3.00 ERA) to the mound in the series finale. The 34-year-old right-hander received a no-decision after allowing one run on three hits with five walks over six innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. He struck out eight.

"He expected to be perfect," Semien said. "He works to be perfect, but you're not going to be perfect. But he did what he needed to do. Him being good is still really good for us."

Eovaldi will look to improve his control after issuing at least five walks in back-to-back starts for the first time in his career.

He has posted a 3.22 ERA in 16 career starts at Globe Life Field, including a 2.04 mark in three outings this season.

Eddie Rosario is 4-for-16 (.250) with a home run against Eovaldi, who has gone 3-5 with a 4.79 ERA in 11 career starts versus Washington.

Washington will counter with rookie left-hander Mitchell Parker (2-0, 1.69 ERA), who has allowed a total of three runs across 16 innings in his first three major league starts.

Parker, 24, gave up one run on six hits over four innings against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Parker boasts a 14-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio through his first three outings. He will be making his first career appearance against Texas.

