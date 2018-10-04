MLB playoffs: 2018 World Series betting odds, lines, projections all favor the Dodgers and Red Sox
Which team do the Vegas oddsmakers say is the favorite?
Now that the MLB regular season is over and the Wild Card Games are in the books, Westgate has put together World Series odds for the eight remaining postseason clubs. Here are the latest betting lines:
- Los Angeles Dodgers: 9/2
- Cleveland Indians: 8/1
- Houston Astros: 7/2
- New York Yankees: 7/1
- Boston Red Sox: 3/1
- Milwaukee Brewers: 7/1
- Colorado Rockies: 10/1
- Atlanta Braves: 12/1
For the novices out there, 9/2 odds means you have to bet $2 to win $9.
Now here, via SportsLine, are each team's LDS, LCS and World Series projections:
SportsLine considers the Braves and Rockies real long shots. Anything can happen in the playoffs, though. That's what makes it fun.
So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back?
The National League Division Series begins Thursday when the Brewers play host to the Rockies, and the Braves travel to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers. The American League Division Series will kick off on Friday when the Yankees play the Red Sox on the road, and the Astros host the Indians. Here's one under-the-radar aspect to watch in every series in this year's playoffs.
LDS games will air on FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete schedule, click here.
