2018 MLB playoffs bracket, schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams and scores

The World Series starts Oct. 23

The 2018 Major League Baseball regular season comes to a conclusion on Sunday, Sept. 30, which means 10 teams will be left standing. Those 10 ballclubs will be fighting to punch a ticket to the 114th edition of the Fall Classic, with the ultimate prize of taking home the iconic Commissioner's Trophy. 

The postseason will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 2 with the Wild Card Games and conclude no later than Oct. 31 with the World Series. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Below you'll find every playoff matchup, bracket, schedule, scores and results. 

2018-mlb-playoff-bracket.jpg
Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Wild Card Games

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap
Tue., Oct. 2 TBA NL Wild Card Game ESPN

Wed., Oct. 3

TBA

AL Wild Card Game

TBS

American League Division Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap

Fri., Oct. 5

TBA

ALDS Matchup A

TBS

Sat., Oct. 6

TBA

ALDS Matchup A

TBS

Mon., Oct. 8

TBA

ALDS Matchup A

TBS

Tue., Oct. 9*

TBA

ALDS Matchup A

TBS

Thurs., Oct. 11*

TBA

ALDS Matchup A

TBS

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap

Fri., Oct. 5

TBA

ALDS Matchup B

TBS

Sat., Oct. 6

TBA

ALDS Matchup B

TBS

Mon., Oct. 8

TBA

ALDS Matchup B

TBS

Tue., Oct. 9*

TBA

ALDS Matchup B

TBS

Thurs., Oct. 11*

TBA

ALDS Matchup B

TBS

National League Division Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap

Thurs, Oct. 4

TBA

NLDS Matchup A

FS1 or MLBN

Fri., Oct. 5

TBA

NLDS Matchup A

FS1 or MLBN

Sun., Oct. 7

TBA

NLDS Matchup A

FS1 or MLBN

Mon, Oct. 8*

TBA

NLDS Matchup A

FS1 or MLBN

Wed., Oct. 10*

TBA

NLDS Matchup A

FS1 or MLBN

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap

Thurs, Oct. 4

TBA

NLDS Matchup B

FS1 or MLBN

Fri., Oct. 5

TBA

NLDS Matchup B

FS1 or MLBN

Sun., Oct. 7

TBA

NLDS Matchup B

FS1 or MLBN

Mon, Oct. 8*

TBA

NLDS Matchup B

FS1 or MLBN

Wed., Oct. 10*

TBA

NLDS Matchup B

FS1 or MLBN

American League Championship Series

DateTimeMatchupTVScore/Recap

Sat., Oct. 13

TBA

ALCS

TBS

Sun., Oct. 14

TBA

ALCS

TBS

Tue., Oct. 16

TBA

ALCS

TBS

Wed., Oct. 17

TBA

ALCS

TBS

Thurs., Oct. 18*

TBA

ALCS

TBS

Sat., Oct. 20*

TBA

ALCS

TBS

Sun., Oct. 21*

TBA

ALCS

TBS

National League Championship Series

DateTimeMatchupTVScore/Recap

Fri., Oct. 12

TBA

NLCS

Fox or FS1

Sat., Oct. 13

TBA

NLCS

Fox or FS1

Mon., Oct. 15

TBA

NLCS

Fox or FS1

Tue., Oct. 16

TBA

NCLS

Fox or FS1

Wed., Oct. 17*

TBA

NLCS

Fox or FS1

Fri., Oct. 19*

TBA

NLCS

Fox or FS1

Sat., Oct. 20*

TBA

NLCS

Fox or FS1

World Series

DateTimeMatchupTVScore/Recap

Tue., Oct. 23

TBA

Game 1

Fox

Wed., Oct. 24

TBA

Game 2

Fox

Fri., Oct. 26

TBA

Game 3

Fox

Sat., Oct. 27

TBA

Game 4

Fox

Sun., Oct. 28*

TBA

Game 5 

Fox

Tue., Oct. 30*

TBA

Game 6

Fox

Wed., Oct. 31*

TBA

Game 7

Fox

* if necessary

