2018 MLB playoffs bracket, schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams and scores
The World Series starts Oct. 23
The 2018 Major League Baseball regular season comes to a conclusion on Sunday, Sept. 30, which means 10 teams will be left standing. Those 10 ballclubs will be fighting to punch a ticket to the 114th edition of the Fall Classic, with the ultimate prize of taking home the iconic Commissioner's Trophy.
The postseason will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 2 with the Wild Card Games and conclude no later than Oct. 31 with the World Series. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Below you'll find every playoff matchup, bracket, schedule, scores and results.
Wild Card Games
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
|Tue., Oct. 2
|TBA
|NL Wild Card Game
|ESPN
|
Wed., Oct. 3
TBA
AL Wild Card Game
TBS
American League Division Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Fri., Oct. 5
TBA
ALDS Matchup A
TBS
Sat., Oct. 6
TBA
ALDS Matchup A
TBS
Mon., Oct. 8
TBA
ALDS Matchup A
TBS
Tue., Oct. 9*
TBA
ALDS Matchup A
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 11*
TBA
ALDS Matchup A
TBS
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Fri., Oct. 5
TBA
ALDS Matchup B
TBS
Sat., Oct. 6
TBA
ALDS Matchup B
TBS
Mon., Oct. 8
TBA
ALDS Matchup B
TBS
Tue., Oct. 9*
TBA
ALDS Matchup B
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 11*
TBA
ALDS Matchup B
TBS
National League Division Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Thurs, Oct. 4
TBA
NLDS Matchup A
FS1 or MLBN
Fri., Oct. 5
TBA
NLDS Matchup A
FS1 or MLBN
Sun., Oct. 7
TBA
NLDS Matchup A
FS1 or MLBN
Mon, Oct. 8*
TBA
NLDS Matchup A
FS1 or MLBN
Wed., Oct. 10*
TBA
NLDS Matchup A
FS1 or MLBN
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Thurs, Oct. 4
TBA
NLDS Matchup B
FS1 or MLBN
Fri., Oct. 5
TBA
NLDS Matchup B
FS1 or MLBN
Sun., Oct. 7
TBA
NLDS Matchup B
FS1 or MLBN
Mon, Oct. 8*
TBA
NLDS Matchup B
FS1 or MLBN
Wed., Oct. 10*
TBA
NLDS Matchup B
FS1 or MLBN
American League Championship Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Sat., Oct. 13
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Sun., Oct. 14
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Tue., Oct. 16
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Wed., Oct. 17
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 18*
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Sat., Oct. 20*
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Sun., Oct. 21*
TBA
ALCS
TBS
National League Championship Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Fri., Oct. 12
TBA
NLCS
Fox or FS1
Sat., Oct. 13
TBA
NLCS
Fox or FS1
Mon., Oct. 15
TBA
NLCS
Fox or FS1
Tue., Oct. 16
TBA
NCLS
Fox or FS1
Wed., Oct. 17*
TBA
NLCS
Fox or FS1
Fri., Oct. 19*
TBA
NLCS
Fox or FS1
Sat., Oct. 20*
TBA
NLCS
Fox or FS1
World Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Tue., Oct. 23
TBA
Game 1
Fox
Wed., Oct. 24
TBA
Game 2
Fox
Fri., Oct. 26
TBA
Game 3
Fox
Sat., Oct. 27
TBA
Game 4
Fox
Sun., Oct. 28*
TBA
Game 5
Fox
Tue., Oct. 30*
TBA
Game 6
Fox
Wed., Oct. 31*
TBA
Game 7
Fox
* if necessary
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Sept. 11
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Tuesday
-
Hader turns in ridiculous game vs. Cubs
The outing made Hader the first pitcher to strike out six in 2 1/2 IP or shorter three tim...
-
MLB Monday: Brewers, Rox win big games
Plus the rest of Monday's action
-
Verlander returns to Detroit
Verlander spent more than a decade in Detroit's rotation
-
Report: Clubs miffed by Donaldson trade
The trade that sent Donaldson from Toronto to Cleveland was indeed an unusual one
-
Phillies use flamethrowers to dry field
Extreme measures are being undertaken at Citizens' Bank Park