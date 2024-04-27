Anthony Rendon says he's facing a lengthy recovery from the hamstring injury that landed him on the 10-day injured list less than a week ago. Originally announced as a left hamstring strain, the more specific diagnosis, Rendon said Friday, is a partial tear of his left hamstring. Here's more from the Los Angeles Angels' third baseman, via ESPN:

"I'm definitely not going to be back in the 10-day window. It's been four years running now. So I was angry for a few days, frustrated, mad, everything you could imagine because the game keeps getting taken away from me, right? I want to win, and I want to be out there. I do everything in my power to stay out there, and it seems like nothing is working."

Rendon suffered the injury legging out an infield single on the very first play of the Angels' April 20 loss to the Cincinnati Reds (CIN 7, LAA 5). Here's the play:

"Not [feeling] too great," Rendon said after the game (via MLB.com). "Frustration. Anger. Mad. Any of those adjectives you want to use."

When Rendon was placed on the IL shortly after, utility man Ehire Adrianza was called up in a corresponding move. Righty Robert Stephenson, who will miss the season with an elbow injury, was placed on the 60-day injured list to open a 40-man roster spot for Adrianza.

Rendon began the season in an ugly 0 for 21 stretch, though he had been hitting very well leading up to the injury: .357/.413/.411 in his last 14 games, raising his season batting line to .267/.325/.307. The power is not there -- Rendon has hit 13 home runs in over 700 plate appearances since 2021 -- but he was hitting for average and getting on base of late.

"I think that's one of the most frustrating parts, right?" I'm starting to barrel the ball more, and when I didn't, I was just starting to find holes," Rendon said (via MLB.com). "Like earlier in the season, I was barreling it, and they were catching it. I think that's the most frustrating part. I was getting into a groove, and of course, this happens."

Injuries are, unfortunately, part of the Rendon story now. He played only 148 of 486 possible games from 2021-23 because of a variety of injuries, including hip and wrist surgeries. Including 2024, Rendon has three years and $114 million remaining on the seven-year, $245 million contract he signed in December 2019.

Luis Rengifo replaced Rendon at third base after he exited the game on April 20, and Miguel Sanó has started two games at third this season. Those two, as well as Brandon Drury, figure to man the hot corner while Rendon is sidelined.

Adrianza, 34, entered the season with nine years and 131 days of service time (commonly written as 9.131). He is 41 days away from reaching 10 years of service time and locking in the full pension.