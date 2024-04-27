The Baltimore Orioles' rotation will soon receive a boon with the return of the top starting pitcher from a season ago. Right-hander Kyle Bradish, who's been on a minor-league rehab assignment, is in line to be activated in time to make his next scheduled start with the big-league club, Rich Dubroff writes.

O's manager Brandon Hyde on Saturday said this to reporters about Bradish's status:

"Our medical team talked to him last night, the pitching guys as well. He feels great. We're just looking right now when to slot him in, but he's going to be with us soon."

Hyde went on to say that Bradish is "probably going to go back into the rotation."

The 27-year-old hurler has yet to pitch in the majors this season because of a UCL sprain in his pitching elbow that was discovered in February. While such injuries often result in Tommy John surgery, Bradish and the Orioles have thus far been able to avoid the procedure and its lengthy recovery time thanks to an injection of platelet-rich plasma followed by rest and recovery.

Bradish is coming off a breakout 2023 campaign in which he pitched to a 2.83 ERA and a 3.82 K/BB ratio in 168 ⅔ innings for a Baltimore team that won 101 games and the American League East title. For his efforts, Bradish finished fourth in the AL Cy Young vote. This season, he's made three rehab starts at the Double- and Triple-A levels. Over that span, he has a 3.97 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11 ⅓ innings. With the Orioles Bradish will join a rotation that now includes ace Corbin Burnes, who was acquired from the Brewers in an offseason blockbuster. However, the rotation behind Burnes has been inconsistent thus far, which means Bradish's return will be a particularly welcome one.