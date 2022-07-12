We've reached the midpoint of the year and UFC has seen incredible action in the first half of 2022. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes.

International Fight Week saw City Kickboxing continue its run of dominance with both Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski turning away title challengers. Adesanya outpointed Jared Cannonier while Volkanovski battered Max Holloway in their third meeting.

Things now turn to a massive featherweight clash on July 16 that could determine Volkanovski's next challenger. Yair Rodriguez has stated that UFC president Dana White assured him he would be the next man up for Volkanovski should he get past Brian Ortega in their UFC Fight Night main event in Long Island, New York.

Upcoming UFC Schedule