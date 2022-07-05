We've reached the midpoint of the year and UFC has seen incredible action in the first half of 2022. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes.

International Fight Week saw City Kickboxing continue its run of dominance with both Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski turning away title challengers. Adesanya outpointed Jared Cannonier while Volkanovski battered Max Holloway in their third meeting.

As we move into the rest of July, some big fights are on tap. It begins on July 9 when lightweights Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev meet in Las Vegas. A week later, featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez square off in a fight that could produce Volkanovski's next challenger.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2022. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule