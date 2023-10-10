UFC hosts its last of four consecutive Las Vegas cards before embarking on a world tour with stops in Abu Dhabi, Sao Paulo and New York. Featherweights Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza headline a Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Yusuff is one of many "Contender Series" graduates making an impact in the UFC. He's 6-1 in the UFC with notable wins over Alex Caceres and Andre Fili with his sole loss against highly-touted contender Arnold Allen. He faces a staunch challenge in Barboza, one of the sport's most battle-tested veterans. Barboza's 13-year UFC tenure has produced some of the promotion's greatest knockouts, including a spinning wheel kick against Terry Etim and a jump knee against Beneil Dariush.

UFC travel itinerary begins in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 21 for UFC 294. The pay-per-view is headlined by a UFC lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Afterwards, Jailton Almeida headlines a UFC Fight Night in Sao Paulo. His original opponent Curtis Blaydes was reportedly replaced by Derrick Lewis, according to MMA Fighting, but UFC has not confirmed this.

Finally, the promotion celebrates its 30-year anniversary at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic -- arguably the greatest light heavyweight and heavyweight champions in UFC history, respectively -- fight for Jones' heavyweight title. A vacant light heavyweight tilt between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira is also scheduled.

