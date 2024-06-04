Conor McGregor is back. "The Notorious" one makes good on a long overdue fight with Michael Chandler, his rival coach on "The Ultimate Fighter." McGregor vs. Chandler headlines UFC 303 as part of International Fight Week in Las Vegas on June 29.

It's been nearly three years since McGregor has stepped foot in the Octagon. McGregor's last fight ended horribly as he shattered his tibia in a July 2021 fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor looks to brush off the trilogy loss in a bounce back against Michael Chandler, an exciting fighter with an appetite for violence. Chandler benched himself following a November 2022 loss to Poirier hoping to finalize a big-ticket showdown with McGregor.

UFC 303's main event will draw eyeballs but the rest of the card is light by the traditional expectations of IFW. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill makes a quick turnaround after being knocked out by Alex Pereira at UFC 300, fighting heavy-handed Carlos Ulberg less than three months later. A late addition to UFC 303 might be its best as welterweight strikes Ian Machado Garry and Michael "Venom" Page collide. Other notable names include Joe Pyfer and Cub Swanson.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 303 along with the latest odds. Check back all week for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 303 fight card, odds

Conor McGregor -110 vs. Michael Chandler -110, welterweights



Jamahal Hill -125 vs. Carlos Ulberg +105, light heavyweights



Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson, women's bantamweights



Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, middleweights



Ian Machado Garry -130 vs. Michael Page +110, welterweights



Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili. featherweights



Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva, featherweights



Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri, bantamweights

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson, women's strawweights

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez, flyweights



UFC 303 info