UFC International Fight Week is here and enthusiasm may vary. Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 and Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes are high-quality fights with high violence thresholds but few things can match the atmosphere of a Conor McGregor fight.

UFC 303 has been plagued with injuries and fight cancellations, particularly on the main card. A long overdue fight between McGregor and Michael Chandler was scrapped after McGregor suffered an injury, leading the promotion to scramble for a solution. Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 will be a delight on fight night but it's not the only fight worth watching in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Ortega vs. Lopes will give the main event a run for its Fight of the Night money. Let's examine three fights, plus some honorable mentions, worth watching before UFC 303's main event.

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

It will be a tragedy if this fight is boring. Ortega and Lopes are two of the most dynamic fighters in any division. Both featherweights are submission wizards with dynamic striking and an appetite for violence. Ortega looked like a world-beater during his seven-fight run to a UFC title shot against Max Holloway. He's struggled with consistency since, but nearly defeating Alexander Volkanovski and a come-from-behind victory against Yair Rodriguez in February show he's still elite. Lopes has been a treat since nearly defeating Movsar Evloev in a short-notice debut 13 months ago. Lopes subsequently won three consecutive fights each in 98 seconds or less. This co-main event has a performance bonus written all over it.

"It's going to be a war all around, an interesting chess [match] all around," Ortega told CBS Sports. "If a guy is not beatable on the feet or on the ground, if he's a problem everywhere, that means it's a great fight... He's a go-getter. He will go for it anytime, at any point against anyone."

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page

Unlike the co-main event, Garry vs. Page could be a bore. But it's too intriguing to leave off the list. Longtime Bellator star Michael "Venom" Page delighted in his debut against Kevin Holland. Page is a highlight machine at his best but his unique style requires an opponent willing to engage. Undefeated striker Garry can rack up striking numbers; however, he's likely too wise to play into Page's game. Garry and "MVP" are likely too defensively responsible to put on a fun show but there's too much curiosity and career upside for the winner to ignore.

"It is my job to prove I'm the best in the division. I will do that by taking that belt one day," Garry told CBS Sports. "I am phenomenally talented at striking. I am an amazing MMA fighter. I am well-rounded. People have not seen it, and they have only not seen it because I don't need to take the fight anywhere other than the striking. I'm that good, I'm that talented and I'm that amazing at what I do."

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili

Age has not dulled Swanson's appetite for violence. The 2016 UFC Hall of Fame fight recipient makes his 43rd walk to the cage one month shy of the 20th anniversary of his MMA debut. Swanson, 40, has alternated wins and losses in his last five fights with four ending via stoppage. Standing across from him is an opponent also struggling with consistency. Fili is a solid fighter but hasn't pieced together consecutive wins since 2019. Both guys can find a finish or rack up numbers over 15 hard-fought minutes. Swanson will have to stop fighting someday so savor the time he has.

Honorable mentions: Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez