UFC 298 was a great pay-per-view and the next two major shows are even more stacked. UFC 299, headlined by Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2, is fast approaching with UFC 300 visible in the distance.

O'Malley makes his first bantamweight title defense against the one man to defeat him, "Chito" Vera. The Miami card is packed with talent. Dustin Poirier battles Benoit Saint-Denis in a five-round co-main event, Kevin Holland welcomes Bellator stalwart Michael "Venom" Page to the UFC, plus Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena and Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong round out the main card. The preliminary card is also heavily populated with fighters from the UFC's official rankings. Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida and Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos are some of the standouts.

All roads lead to UFC 300 in Las Vegas on April 13 headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill for the UFC light heavyweight title. Other notable fights on the card include UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan, BMF champ Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway and Holly Holm vs. the debuting Kayla Harrison. Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling makes his featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar, plus the return of collegiate wrestling superstar Bo Nickal.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule