Combate Global returns to Paramount+ on Friday with a five-fight card topped by a clash between a pair of experienced featherweights. It is Martin Bravo taking on Jose "Froggy" Estrada in the main event from Univision Studios in Miami.

Bravo is a UFC veteran who won his debut in the Octagon before losing three straight in his following outings. After parting ways with the UFC, Bravo was out for two years but returned in September to score a knockout of Andrew Whitney in the Combate cage.

Estrada has yet to get his shot at the big time but has long been a standout fighter in Combate. He will enter the fight riding a two-fight winning streak and is 7-2 in his career overall.

Combate Global viewing information

Date: Dec. 3 | Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Univision Studios -- Miami

Stream: Paramount+

Combate Global fight card