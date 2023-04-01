Combate Global kicks off April with another fight card from Miami, Florida. The promotion returns on Saturday with a card headlined by Nathan Greyson vs. Lazaro Dayron.

Greyson makes his Combate Global debut following a two-fight stint in Bellator. A born-and-bred fight finisher when things go his way, Greyson looks to get back on track against tough opposition. Dayron (5-0) has been nearly flawless thus far and has won all three of his Combate Global fights, including a first-round knockout last year.

Saturday's co-main event features Genier Penagos vs. Jair Perez, both of whom wield a 7-3 professional record. Penagos has alternated wins and losses in his last four fights; meanwhile, Perez recently had his four-fight winning streak snapped. The winner will recover some much-needed momentum as they look up the Combate Global ladder.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Saturday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card

Nathan Greyson vs. Lazaro Dayron, bantamweight

Genier Penagos vs. Jair Perez, lightweight

Gillian Noll vs. Melissa Amaya, women's flyweight

Adam Ortiz vs. Luis Fernando Chavez, bantamweight

David Zelner vs. Isaac Ruelas, featherweight



Combate Global info