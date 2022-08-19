The Combate Global schedule will continue on Friday on Paramount+ with five fights from La Jaula. The main event will pit USA vs. Mexico as Ivan Tena takes on Roberto Romero in a featherweight bout. Romero (4-2-1) shared "Fight of the Night" honors with Zed Montanez after a draw on a Combate Global card in October, while Tena is a perfect 4-0 with stoppage victories in each of his professional fights. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

The co-main event will feature Chile's Valentina Escobar (1-0) against Mexico's Yazmin Najera in a fight at 120 pounds. Another bout on the Combate Global fight card will feature a pair of veteran featherweights as Carlos Rivera (14-6) takes on Landry Ward (5-1). The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

How to watch Combate Global

Date: Friday, August 19

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Top Combate Global picks for Aug. 19 fight card

Before tuning in to Friday's Combate Global fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

For Friday's card, Gombas is picking Jaret Betancourt to get the win over Rodrigo Garcia in a flyweight battle. Betancourt is a 24-year-old American fighting prospect who earned first-round stoppages in his first three career professional fights. Garcia is a Combate veteran but he's coming off a loss in his last fight to Michael Reyes.

"Jaret Betancourt is one of the flyweights I've had my eye on for a while. He is 3-0 as a pro, with three first-round finishes. He possesses that killer instinct that you don't want to stand across from. Rodrigo Garcia is tough, but I think he's in for a rough outing. I believe Betancourt will continue his winning ways," Gombas told SportsLine. Stream the card on Paramount+ now.

How to watch Combate Global in Miami

August 19 Combate Global fight card

