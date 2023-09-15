Estefania Rodriguez represents Mexico in an atomweight main event against Stephanie Hernandez on Mexican Independence Day. Saturday's Combate Global card features Mexican-born fighters from top to bottom competing in Miami.

Rodriguez makes her Combate debut on Saturday after collecting a perfect 4-0 record elsewhere on the regional circuit. Hernandez (3-1) is a reliable submission threat undefeated since stumbling in her professional debut. Hernandez trains at SBG Idaho, a spinoff of the SBG Ireland camp that produced Conor McGregor.

The bantamweight division is highlighted in three fights this weekend, including the co-main event. Loxbey Montalvan looks to make it two-for-two in Combate as he welcomes Ivan Munez Miranda in the latter's professional debut.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Saturday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card



Estefania Rodriguez vs. Stephanie Hernandez, women's atomweights

Loxbey Montalvan vs. Ivan Nunez Miranda, bantamweights,

Ramon Vizcarra vs. Alex Gonzalez, bantamweights

Yazmin Najera vs. Katherinne Machuca, 120-pound catchweight

Adam Ortiz vs. Alberto Montes, 150-pound catchweight



Combate Global info