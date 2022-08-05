Cristian Perez seeks to assert himself as a dominant force in Combate Global when he fights Samuel Alvarez on Friday night in Miami. Alvarez vs. Perez headlines the upcoming Combate Global card that features four additional bouts.

Perez (9-1) has proven himself a reliable finisher with a 66% finishing rate. The lightweight fighter expects to extend his winning streak to four with a win over "The Alley Cat." Alvarez (7-5) has momentum behind him following consecutive wins over Jordan Beltran and Jimmy Sandlin.

Friday's co-main event welcomes strawweights Andrea Amaro and Claudia Diaz. Amaro has six professional MMA fights; meanwhile, Diaz clocks in at 30 fights between MMA and Muay Thai.

Review Friday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

Samuel Alvarez vs. Cristian Perez, lightweight

Andrea Amaro vs. Claudia Diaz, women's strawweight

Axel Diaz vs. Chris Boasso, 150-pound catchweight

Alison Milliron vs. Tanya Nijjar, women's strawweight

Vernon Ramos vs. Ivan Castillo, 175-pound catchweight*

*Denotes postlim bout

Combate Global info