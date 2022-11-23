While former UFC star Cain Velazquez is out on bail for attempted murder, a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge ruled that he can take part in an upcoming professional wrestling event, per a report from MMA Junkie.

Velasquez is currently out on $1 million bail for attempted murder after he allegedly chased and shot at Harry Goularte, who is accused of molesting Velasquez's then four-year-old son. Goularte himself faces a felony charge of lewd acts with a child, and he was allowed to return to his job as a construction worker while awaiting his pre-trial hearing, which is set for January.

Despite the charge against Velasquez, the judge ruled that he could travel to Tempe, Ariz. by plane in order to partake in a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide event. Velasquez is slated to leave on Dec. 1 and return on Dec. 4, and he will do so without his GPS monitoring device. Because of that, the judge ruled that Velasquez must hire a police officer to accompany him on the trip.

Velasquez ended his MMA career in 2019, and he has since competed in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Velasquez even had a brief stint in WWE, which he left in 2020 and returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Velasquez was once one of the best MMA fighters in the world. At UFC 121 in 2010, Velasquez defeated Brock Lesnar by TKO to earn the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Velasquez finished his MMA career with an overall record of 14-3, including 12 knockout wins.